What a year, don't you think?
Mergers, teardowns, fires and other catastrophes … 2015 had it all. Records, more records and cooperations … that too.
2015 was certainly not a year for the weak. Especially the semiconductor industry had a lot of excitement to offer: Lattice Semi to acquire Silicon Image for $600 million; Delphi acquires HellermannTyton; ams acquires CMOS sensor business from NXP; Rohm acquires Renesas assets or Intel closing in on next semi super deal? – which was closed later in December.
This development – according to several analysts and market researchers – is likely to continue in 2016. For a summary (albeit not exhaustive) you might want to read the following article: The consolidation will continue.
But not only shareholders and journalists had a blast, market researchers were working overtime to bring the latest reports to the masses: My favourite? This one: NXP/Freescale wiggles itself back into the Top10. For even more insights have a re-read if these articles: The semi year 2015: A perfect storm; Five Top-20 companies with double-digit growth this year; Samsung, TSMC remain tops in available wafer fab capacity and Global arms industry: West still dominant despite decline.
With all those new consumer gadgets being released to the market, Evertiq also published quite a number of teardowns. It's a bit like spying on your neighbours; why on earth did they go with an Infineon chip? Samsung Galaxy S5 carries astronomical Bill of Materials; The force is strong with this teardown or you might want to have a look at this video again: Does your iPhone 6s have a TSMC or Samsung A9 chip? – it makes a difference.
And the list of interesting articles goes on: DMASS: Industry continues on double-digit growth path; Record sales and investments for a 15-year old; Jabil sets the bar for a solid 2016 or this one TowerJazz expands capabilities – acquires Maxim's Texas wafer plant.
And then we had all those fires, explosions and other catastrophes: Würth: Production completely destroyed?; SVI has relocated production after fire; Fire accident at Inventec (http://evertiq.com/news/36823); Explosion at Mitsubishi Materials chemical plant; Explosion at Zodiac Aerospace Newport facility or the Seven injured after explosion at a Taser facility.
So, there you have it. A list of my favourite Evertiq articles of 2015.
