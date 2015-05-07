© bellemedia dreamstime.com

Rohm acquires Renesas assets

Semiconductor manufacturer ROHM Co., Ltd. acquires a part of Renesas Shiga factory (8-inch line) from Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The acquisition is scheduled in February 2016 and planned to be operated by a newly established and wholly owned subsidiary of ROHM. The production line will be utilized to manufacture mainly IGBTs, MOSFETs and piezoelectric MEMS devices.



In light of expanding power and sensor device markets, ROHM will utilize the Shiga Factory as the main production site of power semiconductors and piezoelectric MEMS devices so as to meet strong future demands.