Jabil sets the bar for a solid 2016

EMS provider Jabil has reported its preliminary financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2016, and by the looks of things, the company is doing rather well.

The company reported first quarter net revenue of USD 5.2 billion, a 14 percent increase from the first quarter of fiscal year 2015.



"I am extremely pleased with our strong first quarter results which were driven by improved product diversification and exceptional productivity across both of our business segments," said Mark T. Mondello, Chief Executive Officer. "This record quarter illustrates the power of both our DMS and EMS businesses as highlighted by a 55 percent core EPS growth year-on-year. This is a great start to our fiscal year and Jabil remains well-positioned for a solid 2016," added Mondello.



US GAAP operating income for the first quarter was USD 214.5 million, compared to USD 144.8 million during the same quarter last year. Core operating income was USD 248.5 million, up from USD 180.6 million during the first quarter of 2015.



Jabil's two reporting segments delivered the following revenue results for the company's first fiscal quarter; Diversified Manufacturing Services' revenues amounted to USD 2.5 billion and Electronics Manufacturing Services revenues amounted to USD 2.7 billion