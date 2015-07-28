© pichetw dreamstime.com

ams acquires CMOS sensor business from NXP

ams AG, a provider of high performance sensors and analog ICs, has acquired the CMOS Sensor Business from NXP Semiconductors.

The acquisition will expand ams’ environmental sensor portfolio with advanced monolithic and integrated CMOS sensors that measure several environmental variables such as relative humidity, pressure and temperature in one sensor device.



“Environmental sensors can replicate and enhance human responses by monitoring and measuring smell, pressure and temperature. By capturing this information electronically, data-driven decisions can be made automatically and efficiently,” said Thomas Riener, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy at ams.



“The acquisition of NXP’s CMOS Sensor Business expands our existing environmental sensor technologies and is a synergistic addition to our chemical sensor capabilities and smart lighting solutions. This portfolio makes ams the one-stop shop for environmental sensors,” Riener adds.