© joegough dreamstime.com

Seven injured after explosion at a Taser facility

Several employees from a taser manufacturing facility are being treated for burn injuries after an explosion.

The accident occurred at the Taser International plant in Arizona, US. One man was taken to a local burn unit with life-threatening injuries from the explosion. The other six injured workers are in a stable condition, according to a CBC report.



It is still unclear what caused the accident – which occurred when the employees were cleaning up and shutting down the production line – but the company is going to “do a deep dive and find out exactly what happened,” Taser spokesman Steve Tuttle told CBC.