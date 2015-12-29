© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Intel completes acquisition of Altera

Intel has completed the acquisition of Altera, which adds some muscle to Intel's product portfolio and enables new classes of products in the high-growth data center and IoT market segments.

“Altera is now part of Intel, and together we will make the next generation of semiconductors not only better but able to do more,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. “We will apply Moore’s Law to grow today’s FPGA business, and we’ll invent new products that make amazing experiences of the future possible – experiences like autonomous driving and machine learning.”



Altera will operate as a new Intel business unit called the Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), led by Altera veteran Dan McNamara. In addition to strengthening the existing FPGA business, PSG will work closely with Intel’s Data Center Group and IoT Group to deliver the next generation of highly customized, integrated products and solutions.



“As part of Intel, we will create market-leading programmable logic devices that deliver a wider range of capabilities than customers experience today,” said McNamara, corporate vice president and general manager of the Programmable Solutions Group at Intel. “Combining Altera’s industry-leading FPGA technology and customer support with Intel’s world-class semiconductor manufacturing capabilities will enable customers to create the next generation of electronic systems with unmatched performance and power efficiency.”