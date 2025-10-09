From startup to Gazelle – Evertiq on a strong growth path

To qualify as a Gazelle Company, a business must have increased its revenue every year over the past three years, reported a positive overall operating profit for the past four years, and grown primarily through organic means. Evertiq has been placed in the Small Gazelle category, which includes companies with an annual turnover below SEK 80 million that have at least doubled their net revenue over a four-year period.

“Being named a Gazelle Company is proof of the long-term commitment we’ve made since the beginning – to build a strong, credible, and modern platform for news and expos for the electronics industry. It confirms that our model works, and it’s a testament to the dedication our entire team shows every day,” says Henrik Björsell, Founder of Evertiq AB.

Since launching in December 1999, Evertiq has evolved from a small news service into an international media group, running news sites in seven countries and hosting Evertiq Expo events across eight European cities.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition. Becoming a Gazelle Company shows not only that we’re growing, but that we’re doing so with healthy finances and a focus on quality. It’s truly a feather in the cap for the entire Evertiq team and a great motivation to continue evolving together with our readers and customers,” says Irma Björsell, CEO of Evertiq AB.

Since 2000, Dagens industri has annually recognised Sweden’s Gazelle Companies to highlight entrepreneurs and businesses that drive growth and create jobs. Only a small fraction of Swedish limited companies meet the criteria to carry the Gazelle title.