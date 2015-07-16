© norebbo dreamstime.com Business | July 16, 2015
The consolidation will continue
The semiconductor industry has undergone dramatic changes during the past few months. “Consolidation is necessary, and will continue,” says Enrico Corti, Vice President of EMEA Sales at ON Semiconductor.
A wave of mergers and acquisitions have been reshaping the chip industry in recent months. While consolidation was expected and – due to increasingly expensive production – also necessary, the speed of it took most by surprise. Avago Technologies acquiring Broadcom (plus LSI Corp. last year); Intel buying Altera, Infineon acquiring International Rectifier, Cypress buying Spansion; or NXP merging with Freescale (to name but a few).
One way of dealing with increasing expenses – some analysts believe that it can cost USD 100 million to produce a leading edge chip – for companies seems to be to join forces to shoulder the soaring technology costs.
The growth of the Internet of Things has also triggered a run on competitors; companies fear to be left behind in what may become a major market for tiny embedded chips and sensors. In such a deal, NXP acquired Freescale in an USD 11.8 billion deal that will create a player that cannot be overlooked. “The combination of NXP and Freescale creates an industry powerhouse focused on the high growth opportunities in the Smarter World” said Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer. Or in other words, a strong player within the IoT market.
Possibly in a reaction to the above announcement, the Santa Clara chip giant Intel offered USD 16.7 billion for Altera, which makes programmable logic chips. "Intel's growth strategy is to expand our core assets into profitable, complementary market segments," said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel.
There a necessity for consolidation, analysts say.
“Yes. I do agree with them. In general, the semiconductor market is heading in the direction of consolidation. There are more suppliers than are needed. If a market is not growing more than five percent annually, that market will consolidate.” Mr. Corti believes. And with that said, this chip maker, which has taken an active role in the consolidation process completing some 10 acquisitions since 2007, will continue to participate - though no specific details were shared.
Indeed, there’s probably more to come before the urge to merge is satisfied: Micron Technology, Maxim Integrated Products, Renesas and Xilinx are rumoured to be acquisition targets. Texas – on the other hand – is being urged to spend some money.
One way of dealing with increasing expenses – some analysts believe that it can cost USD 100 million to produce a leading edge chip – for companies seems to be to join forces to shoulder the soaring technology costs.
The growth of the Internet of Things has also triggered a run on competitors; companies fear to be left behind in what may become a major market for tiny embedded chips and sensors. In such a deal, NXP acquired Freescale in an USD 11.8 billion deal that will create a player that cannot be overlooked. “The combination of NXP and Freescale creates an industry powerhouse focused on the high growth opportunities in the Smarter World” said Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer. Or in other words, a strong player within the IoT market.
Possibly in a reaction to the above announcement, the Santa Clara chip giant Intel offered USD 16.7 billion for Altera, which makes programmable logic chips. "Intel's growth strategy is to expand our core assets into profitable, complementary market segments," said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel.
Side Note:One company that has been remarkably quiet, is Phoenix (Arizona) based ON Semiconductor. Dealing with the integration of California based Aptina Imaging – a USD 400 million deal from June 2014 – the company has been busy reaping the fruits of their labours. “It has been an exciting year for ON Semiconductor, both in terms of the expansion of our image sensor offerings with the Aptina acquisition, but also in terms of strong fiscal results,” says Mr. Corti.
ISSI stockholders approve acquisition by Uphill. Cypress is losing out.
There a necessity for consolidation, analysts say.
“Yes. I do agree with them. In general, the semiconductor market is heading in the direction of consolidation. There are more suppliers than are needed. If a market is not growing more than five percent annually, that market will consolidate.” Mr. Corti believes. And with that said, this chip maker, which has taken an active role in the consolidation process completing some 10 acquisitions since 2007, will continue to participate - though no specific details were shared.
Indeed, there’s probably more to come before the urge to merge is satisfied: Micron Technology, Maxim Integrated Products, Renesas and Xilinx are rumoured to be acquisition targets. Texas – on the other hand – is being urged to spend some money.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments