Intel closing in on next semi super deal?

What a day in the world of semis. Avago-Broadcom's dust hasn't even settled and the next super deal might be ready to go through.

The worlds biggest chip giant, Intel, is said to be close to a deal (finally?) with Altera Corp. It would be a USD 15 billion merger, the Ny Post writes.



It would also mean Intel's biggest deal to date – even though it cannot rival Avago-Broadcom in terms of sheer size. Sources to the newspaper states that a deal might be struck as early as by the end of next week.