SVI has relocated production after fire

After a fire damaged a SVI production facility (evertiq reported), the company was able to relocated production in December 2014.

The fire - which broke out in mid-November - damaged the factory at the Bangkadi Industrial Park, Pathumthani. In December 2014, the company has started production at the Chaengwattana factory to cover production. Furthermore, SVI has also renovated SVI2 (also located at the Bangkadi Industrial Park) to support production with additional capacity. Information on when and how this can be ramped up is currently not available.



The company is still assessing damages.