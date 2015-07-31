© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Delphi acquires HellermannTyton

Delphi has reached agreement to acquire HellermannTyton Group PLC, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance cable management solutions, for GBP 1.07 billion.

The transaction has been recommended by the board of HellermannTyton and is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory consents and approvals and approval by HellermannTyton’s shareholders. Upon completion, HellermannTyton will become part of Delphi’s Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment.



The acquisition expands Delphi’s product portfolio within the connected vehicle solutions market and will help capitalise on the connected car megatrend. It also further strengthens Delphi’s position in the electrical architecture market, while providing a platform to grow in HellermannTyton’s adjacent industrial end markets, including aerospace, defense, alternative energy and mass transit.



“With consumers now demanding more connectivity in their vehicles, electrical architecture is the enabler to that added vehicle content,” said Kevin Clark, Delphi president and chief executive officer. “HellermannTyton positions Delphi to provide customers with an even broader portfolio of highly engineered and customized connection systems and cable management solutions. By leveraging the combined capabilities of both companies, we will be able to capitalize on additional growth opportunities and create significant value for our customers and shareholders.”



Additionally, Delphi has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its reception systems business, which consists of automotive antennas and in-vehicle TV tuners, to Northeast Industries Group Corp., a Chinese automotive supplier. Delphi expects to complete the sale in the third quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory approval.