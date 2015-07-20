© joegough dreamstime.com

Explosion at Zodiac Aerospace Newport facility

An explosion occurred on July 14 at the Zodiac Aerospace Composite and Engineered Materials facility located in Newport, Washington, USA.

During the explosion, five employees were injured – three of the employees, were treated and released the same day at a nearby Hospital. The two individuals who were more seriously injured are recovering.



The company is investigating to determine the cause of the explosion. Zodiac Aerospace has set up an internal enquiry and is fully cooperating with local and federal authorities. At this time, it is established that the explosion occurred – around 9pm PST – in the workshop of prepreg fabrics, used to make composite panels for cabin interiors.



“The analysis of the consequences of this explosion on our operations is going on. The facility has suffered from important damages. Experts cleared part of the building for inspection. The first assessment of the facility shows that only the prepreg production line has been damaged. The teams are assessing the options to restart the production inside the preserved parts of the plant or in another location,” the company writes in an update.