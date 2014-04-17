© mirusiek dreamstime.com Teardowns | April 17, 2014
Samsung Galaxy S5 carries astronomical Bill of Materials
The latest member of Samsung’s wildly popular line of Galaxy smartphones ups the ante on features—and on cost—with the S5’s discrete-intensive design yielding a high bill of materials (BOM).
The Samsung Galaxy S5 with 32 Gigabytes of NAND flash memory carries a BOM of $251.52, according to a preliminary estimate by the Teardown Mobile Handsets Intelligence Service at IHS Technology.The cost rises to $256.52 when the $5.00 manufacturing cost is added.
This is more expensive than other high-end smartphones, such as the 32GByte iPhone 5S, which carried a $207.00 BOM based on an IHS pricing estimate in September. The S5’s BOM contrasts even more starkly with smartphones at the lowest end of the cost spectrum, such as two Android devices, the ZTE U793 and K-Touch T619+, which have BOMs of less than $35, according to recent IHS teardowns.
“The high cost of the S5 is becoming more typical of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy line,” said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director, cost benchmarking services for IHS. “In the last year, IHS has torn down four Galaxy devices with BOMs ranging from $237.00 to $280.00.
“The S5 exemplifies a conservative evolutionary design approach,” Rassweiler said“There are no revolutions or giant steps forward in this design. There’s a lot of similarity and commonality between the S5 and other recent Samsung smartphones IHS has torn down, such as the Galaxy Round and the Note III. However, there are many small changes throughout the design.”
A multiplicity of minor mods
Modified component selections in the S5 include the Qualcomm Inc. WTR1625 radio frequency (RF) transceiver. Previous multiple Galaxy products included the WTR1605L instead. This part switch may have been spurred by specific carrier and network requirements.
The S5 also includes a new version of the NXP near-field communication (NFC) controller that’s different from the NXP PN5441, PN547 and PN65N devices found in other Samsung teardowns.
Furthermore, the S5 uses the ES704 noise suppression device from Audience Semiconductor, as opposed to eS305B and eS325 seen in several other recent Samsung devices.
Moreover, the latest Galaxy smartphone employs the PMC8974 power management chip from Qualcomm. This is a chip that IHS has never seen in an electronic design, and seems to integrate two or more power-management ICs from Qualcomm that previously were separate.
Crank up the Wi-Fi
In one major departure from previous designs, the Galaxy S5 features the first sighting of 802.11ac Wi-Fi with multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) technology. MIMO utilizes multiple antennas to improve Wi-Fi signal strength and overall performance.
Although IHS is not yet able to confirm the supplier of the MIMO Wi-Fi module and the underlying silicon supporting this function, we believe that Broadcom is the most likely available semiconductor solution provider. The module is a combo solution that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality.
Processor précis
Another major cost factor in the Galaxy S5 is the smartphone’s core processor, the Qualcomm MSM8974AC. The MSM8974AC is a variant of the popular MSM8974 used in a number of mobile products ranging from the Nokia Lumia 1520, to the Galaxy Round, to the LG Google Nexus 5. The AC version employs the newer Snapdragon 801 processor, as opposed to the 800 used in the MSM8974. The MSM8974AC with the Snapdragon 801 features a faster clock speed, at 2.5GHz, compared to 2.3GHz in the MSM8974 with the Snapdragon 800.
The MSM8974AC carries an estimated cost of $41.00. This may seem elevated but represents the combined functionality of two formerly separate chips, the core applications processor and the wireless semiconductor. In other designs, such as the Apple iPhones and other Samsung designs, these two roles may be filled by two separate chips. Implementing the Qualcomm MSM8974AC solution saves Samsung internal board space and reduces manufacturing cost by eliminating separate ICs on the board.
There is speculation over whether there is another variant of the Samsung S5 design that features a Samsung Exynos processor in lieu of the Qualcomm MSM8974AC. In the Samsung Galaxy S4, there were two different versions, one with a Samsung Exynos 5410 processor, and another with a Qualcomm processor, dubbed the APQ8064AC.
The S5 may be based only on the Qualcomm MSM8974AC, but this has yet to be confirmed.
Sensor surge
The S5 represents the latest escalation of the sensor war, adding more such devices than IHS has ever detected in a smartphone design. Whereas a typical smartphone design might feature an accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer, the S5 features all of those plus a barometric pressure sensor, and two new additions: fingerprint and pulse sensors.
For the first time, Samsung has added a fingerprint sensor to its Galaxy line, following Apple’s lead with iPhone 5S.
The pulse sensor is the Maxim MAX86900. This may seem like an odd choice of sensor to add, but this stems from a recent wave of consumer and OEM interest in activity monitors and other wearable devices that also feature pulse monitoring and other health and vital statistics tracking features.
Samsung uses a number of different sources for the sensors, depending on the model built. The accelerometer/gyroscope component in the individual S5 torn down by IHS is from InvenSense Inc., whereas the S4 featured a unit from STMicroelectronics.
The electronic compass in the S5 torn down by IHS comes from Asahi Kasei Microelectronics; in the Samsung S4, IHS found compasses from both Asahi and Yamaha, depending on the variant of the S4 design. The barometric pressure sensor found in the S5 torn down is from STMicroelectronics, whereas both previously torn down S4 variants feature Bosch Sensortec. It’s important to note that different variants can employ distinct components from diverse supplier both in the sensor area and other sections of the design.
Gangnam style
The individual S5 torn down by IHS was sold in the South Korean market and included a television receiver—the FC8080 T-DMB tuner/demodulator from Silicon Motion. The U.S. version is unlikely to include this chip, IHS believes. Furthermore, IHS expects that versions sold by AT&T, Verizon and other global carriers may have other minor modifications.
This is more expensive than other high-end smartphones, such as the 32GByte iPhone 5S, which carried a $207.00 BOM based on an IHS pricing estimate in September. The S5’s BOM contrasts even more starkly with smartphones at the lowest end of the cost spectrum, such as two Android devices, the ZTE U793 and K-Touch T619+, which have BOMs of less than $35, according to recent IHS teardowns.
“The high cost of the S5 is becoming more typical of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy line,” said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director, cost benchmarking services for IHS. “In the last year, IHS has torn down four Galaxy devices with BOMs ranging from $237.00 to $280.00.
“The S5 exemplifies a conservative evolutionary design approach,” Rassweiler said“There are no revolutions or giant steps forward in this design. There’s a lot of similarity and commonality between the S5 and other recent Samsung smartphones IHS has torn down, such as the Galaxy Round and the Note III. However, there are many small changes throughout the design.”
A multiplicity of minor mods
Modified component selections in the S5 include the Qualcomm Inc. WTR1625 radio frequency (RF) transceiver. Previous multiple Galaxy products included the WTR1605L instead. This part switch may have been spurred by specific carrier and network requirements.
The S5 also includes a new version of the NXP near-field communication (NFC) controller that’s different from the NXP PN5441, PN547 and PN65N devices found in other Samsung teardowns.
Furthermore, the S5 uses the ES704 noise suppression device from Audience Semiconductor, as opposed to eS305B and eS325 seen in several other recent Samsung devices.
Moreover, the latest Galaxy smartphone employs the PMC8974 power management chip from Qualcomm. This is a chip that IHS has never seen in an electronic design, and seems to integrate two or more power-management ICs from Qualcomm that previously were separate.
Crank up the Wi-Fi
In one major departure from previous designs, the Galaxy S5 features the first sighting of 802.11ac Wi-Fi with multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) technology. MIMO utilizes multiple antennas to improve Wi-Fi signal strength and overall performance.
Although IHS is not yet able to confirm the supplier of the MIMO Wi-Fi module and the underlying silicon supporting this function, we believe that Broadcom is the most likely available semiconductor solution provider. The module is a combo solution that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality.
Processor précis
Another major cost factor in the Galaxy S5 is the smartphone’s core processor, the Qualcomm MSM8974AC. The MSM8974AC is a variant of the popular MSM8974 used in a number of mobile products ranging from the Nokia Lumia 1520, to the Galaxy Round, to the LG Google Nexus 5. The AC version employs the newer Snapdragon 801 processor, as opposed to the 800 used in the MSM8974. The MSM8974AC with the Snapdragon 801 features a faster clock speed, at 2.5GHz, compared to 2.3GHz in the MSM8974 with the Snapdragon 800.
The MSM8974AC carries an estimated cost of $41.00. This may seem elevated but represents the combined functionality of two formerly separate chips, the core applications processor and the wireless semiconductor. In other designs, such as the Apple iPhones and other Samsung designs, these two roles may be filled by two separate chips. Implementing the Qualcomm MSM8974AC solution saves Samsung internal board space and reduces manufacturing cost by eliminating separate ICs on the board.
There is speculation over whether there is another variant of the Samsung S5 design that features a Samsung Exynos processor in lieu of the Qualcomm MSM8974AC. In the Samsung Galaxy S4, there were two different versions, one with a Samsung Exynos 5410 processor, and another with a Qualcomm processor, dubbed the APQ8064AC.
The S5 may be based only on the Qualcomm MSM8974AC, but this has yet to be confirmed.
Sensor surge
The S5 represents the latest escalation of the sensor war, adding more such devices than IHS has ever detected in a smartphone design. Whereas a typical smartphone design might feature an accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer, the S5 features all of those plus a barometric pressure sensor, and two new additions: fingerprint and pulse sensors.
For the first time, Samsung has added a fingerprint sensor to its Galaxy line, following Apple’s lead with iPhone 5S.
The pulse sensor is the Maxim MAX86900. This may seem like an odd choice of sensor to add, but this stems from a recent wave of consumer and OEM interest in activity monitors and other wearable devices that also feature pulse monitoring and other health and vital statistics tracking features.
Samsung uses a number of different sources for the sensors, depending on the model built. The accelerometer/gyroscope component in the individual S5 torn down by IHS is from InvenSense Inc., whereas the S4 featured a unit from STMicroelectronics.
The electronic compass in the S5 torn down by IHS comes from Asahi Kasei Microelectronics; in the Samsung S4, IHS found compasses from both Asahi and Yamaha, depending on the variant of the S4 design. The barometric pressure sensor found in the S5 torn down is from STMicroelectronics, whereas both previously torn down S4 variants feature Bosch Sensortec. It’s important to note that different variants can employ distinct components from diverse supplier both in the sensor area and other sections of the design.
Gangnam style
The individual S5 torn down by IHS was sold in the South Korean market and included a television receiver—the FC8080 T-DMB tuner/demodulator from Silicon Motion. The U.S. version is unlikely to include this chip, IHS believes. Furthermore, IHS expects that versions sold by AT&T, Verizon and other global carriers may have other minor modifications.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments