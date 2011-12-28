Drama and scandal in 2011

© william-milner / dreamstime.com

As is sort of tradition now, we have again searched the archive for the hottest stories of 2011.

Flooding in Thailand

What can we say, drama, scandal and the lot. 2011 has changed and shaped the world at large and the electronics industry in particular. But how much? Well, that is for you to decide as we take a look back at an eventful 2011.In October EMS-provider Elcoteq – formerly part of the elite Top10 of the EMS manufacturing world – filed for bankruptcy. As to date, the fate of the company and its slow death have not been sealed yet.(August 05, 2011)(August 31, 2011)(September 21, 2011)(October 06, 2011)(October 07, 2011)Most high-flying companies – HP, Research in Motion, Cisco or Nokia – fell from grace (and out of the good books of the consumers). Struggling to keep up with Wunderkind Apple, management decisions that were questionable at best; all of them saw their sales figures take a dive. Massive global layoffs seemed just a by-product.(July 19, 2011)(July 26, 2011)(August 03, 2011)(September 23, 2011)(September 29, 2011)Apple on the other hand had a 'fun day at the park' – despite the passing of founder Steve Jobs – running rings around its competition, whilst seemingly dictating market demand. Android-based rivals tried – and largely failed – to cut into Apple's dominance in the rapidly growing tablet market. Rough numbers for 3Q/2011 sound something like this: 450'000 iPads against 66'000 tablets from HP (its closest rival).(September 21, 2011)(October 06, 2011)(October 10, 2011)(October 17, 2011)(November 02, 2011)New gadgets also mean loads of teardowns. And we HAD loads of them – thanks to the good folks at Chipworks and iFixit: iPad2, Motorola Droid Bionic, Nokia's N8, Samsung Epic 4G, Goggle's Chromebook as well RIM's Blackberry Playbook and many more.(November 30, 2011)(November 14, 2011)(November 11, 2011)(July 07, 2011)(April 20, 2011)The components industry was still reeling from the impact of the Japanese tsunami when the next natural disaster hit the region. Thailand's flooding might not have had the same media coverage, but its effect on electronics production – here especially that of hard drives – should not be dismissed.(March 11, 2011)(March 15, 2011)(March 15, 2011)(October 12, 2011)(October 14, 2011)(October 24, 2011)Whilst 2010 was shaken by suicides of Foxconn workers in China – pointing a finger at the effects of hunting unlimited growth and ever higher margins – 2011 took on the subject in a more rational way. Change is in the wind, as Asia – and here especially China – is claiming its rightful place and a share of the market. Higher salaries, amended environmental policies will change the landscape of outsourcing.(August 01, 2011)(August 08, 2011)(August 19, 2011)A cautious outlook for 2012 – from almost all sides – makes it difficult to predict events. Then again, what would 2012 be if we had a crystal ball? Exactly. Boring as (insert word of your own choosing).So we are looking forward to writing interesting stories. And we are also looking forward to seeing you back here for more.