iPhone4S pre-orders top 1 million in first 24 hours

Pre-orders for the iPhone4S have topped one million in a single day, surpassing the previous single day pre-order record of 600'000 held by iPhone4.

“We are blown away with the incredible customer response to iPhone4S,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The first day pre-orders for iPhone 4S have been the most for any new product that Apple has ever launched and we are thrilled that customers love iPhone 4S as much as we do."



iPhone4S will roll out worldwide to 23 countries in October including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.