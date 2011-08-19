© Dreamstime PToone

Foxconn to build robots for Foxconn

EMS-provider Foxconn is using its economy of scale to develop and build the robots that will eventually replace up to 1 million of its workers.

Foxconn’s SHZBG (Super Precision Mechanical Business Group) in Shenzhen (China) is said to develop the robots that are supposed to replace workers when it comes to repetitive - easy - work.



Developing and building inhouse. Each of the robots will cost less then EUR 11'000 to make, regional media speculates. Given the fact that Foxconn is aiming at using 1 million robots by 2014, the company is looking at EUR 11 billion in costs.



The robot (the prototype was called Foxconn Shenzhen No.1) was already introduced back in 2006 and the EMS-giant already used around 10'000 in production in China.