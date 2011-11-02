© C3/Saab

Apple likely buyer of Saab's C3

This summer Evertiq announced that defense company Saab had sold the Linköping based mapping company C3 Technologies - albeit without providing the name of the buyer. Evidence now points to Apple as the mystery purchaser, reports Joakim Johansson.

In recent years Apple has been on the lookout for mapping solutions, making ​​several acquisitions in the area. A large reason for this is that their current system is partly based on Google maps, a system that Apple, understandably, wants to move away from.



Blog 9to5mac.com now reveals that Apple is most likely the buyer of C3, as top personal from C3 CEO Mattias Astrom, Chief Financial Officer Kjell Cederstrand and product manager Louis Emgård - are all currently working in Apple's iOS Department.



There is now speculation that the next generation of Apple's panels and handsets will use C3's 3D maps. Given that their units now have new processors and graphics capabilities, this could very well become a reality as Apple have a history of integrating their purchases almost immediately.