Foxconn plans to use 1 million robots in 3 years

EMS-provider Foxconn plans to use 1 million robots within the next three years. These are to replace workers performing simple assembly line tasks.

Foxconn has about 10'000 robots in use now and plans to increase this number to 300'000 (in 2012) and 1 million (by 2014), Terry Guo is cited in various newspaper articles in saying.



The EMS-provider employs more that 1 million workers in China alone.