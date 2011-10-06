Steve Jobs - the world has lost a visionary

© Apple

Steve Jobs - the co-founder of Apple - passed away on October 5, 2011.

"No words can adequately express our sadness at Steve’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much."/ Apple CEO Tim Cook in an email to all Apple employees

"Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple."Steve Jobs was the man who challenged Microsoft and PC manufacturers; the man who took the design to a whole new level. Innovation was part of his message. Apple has - over the years - gained a loyal band of followers. With products like iPod, iPhone, iPad - Apple has also managed to wiggle its way into almost every household.Steve Jobs died of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old.