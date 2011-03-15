© Murata Electronics Production | March 15, 2011
Murata stops production in 3 facilities
Murata, stating that no employees were killed in during the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami, suffers from power outages at 3 manufacturing locations.
Tome Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Address: 11-1, Nakae 4-chome, Sanuma, Hasama-cho, Tome-shi, Miyagi
Products: EMI Suppression Filters, Coils
Damage situation: All employees are well. Damage is seen partially in the building and partially of equipment. Details of the situation are continuously being assessed. The lifeline of electricity, water and the gas is out of service now.
Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sendai Plant
Address: 2-6, Akedori 3-chome, Izumi-ku, Sendai-shi, Miyagi
Products: Piezoelectric Products and SAW filters
Damage situation: All employees are well. There is no big damage to the building and equipment. The lifeline of electricity, water service, and the gas is out of service now.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Oyama Plant
Address: 1-480, Inuzuka, Oyama-shi, Tochigi
Products: Polymer Capacitors
Damage situation: All employees are well. There is no big damage of the building and equipment. Electricity is supplied, and the company expects that operation can be restarted in a few days.
