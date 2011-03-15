© Murata

Murata stops production in 3 facilities

Murata, stating that no employees were killed in during the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami, suffers from power outages at 3 manufacturing locations.

Tome Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Address: 11-1, Nakae 4-chome, Sanuma, Hasama-cho, Tome-shi, Miyagi

Products: EMI Suppression Filters, Coils

Damage situation: All employees are well. Damage is seen partially in the building and partially of equipment. Details of the situation are continuously being assessed. The lifeline of electricity, water and the gas is out of service now.



Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sendai Plant



Address: 2-6, Akedori 3-chome, Izumi-ku, Sendai-shi, Miyagi

Products: Piezoelectric Products and SAW filters

Damage situation: All employees are well. There is no big damage to the building and equipment. The lifeline of electricity, water service, and the gas is out of service now.



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Oyama Plant



Address: 1-480, Inuzuka, Oyama-shi, Tochigi

Products: Polymer Capacitors

Damage situation: All employees are well. There is no big damage of the building and equipment. Electricity is supplied, and the company expects that operation can be restarted in a few days.