Benchmark temporarily closes Thailand facility

Benchmark Electronics's subsidiary, Benchmark Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, has temporarily suspended operations as a result of flooding in the surrounding areas of the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate in Ayudhaya, Thailand.

The industrial park is without power and officials have ordered an evacuation of the area. Benchmark has moved equipment and inventory to higher ground and, as of today, its facility has not been flooded, however the dike surrounding the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate has been compromised.



“The entire Benchmark team extends our sympathy to those affected by the extensive flooding throughout Thailand,” said Cary T. Fu, chief executive officer. “We have first focused our efforts on ensuring the safety of our Thailand team and have begun assessing the impact of the temporary suspension of our operations in Thailand. Our teams are working on recovery plans jointly with our customers to ensure customer needs are met thru various options currently, including shifting production to other facilities.”



While the full impact and extent of damage is unknown at this time, Benchmark has insurance coverage for any flood/water damage to its facility and additionally carries business interruption coverage. The company will remain focused on restoring operations to full production levels as quickly as conditions permit.