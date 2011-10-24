Fabrinet suspends production in Thailand

Fabrinet has given an update on the impact of recent flooding in Thailand, announcing the suspension of production at two facilities.

Fabrinet announced that production at its two Thailand manufacturing facilities, both located in Pathum Thani, Thailand, is currently suspended due to the logistics and infrastructure disruption resulting from severe flooding near the company's production facilities.



While the flood waters have not to date breached the company's production facilities in Thailand, the flooding has materially impacted local transportation and utilities and has affected both arterial and access roads connected to Fabrinet's factories and some employee residences.



Conditions with the continued flooding are evolving quickly, and the extent of the impact cannot yet be determined.