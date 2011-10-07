© Evertiq

Elcoteq: bankruptcy made official

The slow death of a company. Elcoteq SE has been declared bankrupt by the Luxembourg Court.

Once named in the Top10 of the world's EMS-companies, Elcoteq's fall has been steep. The company has today (October 07, 2011) been declared bankrupt by the Luxembourg Court.



Mr. Yann Baden has been appointed as the Bankruptcy Administrator. He also acts as the Bankruptcy Administrator for Elcoteq Network S.A.



Trading in Elcoteq's securities at Nasdaq OMX Helsinki has been terminated on 6 October 2011.