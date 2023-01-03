Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
© SIA Business | January 03, 2023

The U.S. CHIPS Act is already making an impact

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

Yesterday, Evertiq reported that the U.S. CHIPS Act has already sparked USD 200 billion in private investments across the country. But where are all of these new fabs going to be built?

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) pointed out in a report that over 40 new semiconductor ecosystem projects have been announced across the U.S. since May 2020. We’re talking new fabs, expansions of existing sites, and also facilities that supply and produce materials and equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Count it all up and these projects are valued at nearly USD 200 billion in private investments, announced across 16 states. All of this means that about 40,000 new high-quality jobs are being created in the semiconductor ecosystem as part of the new projects.

Let's dissect the information from SIA and see where all of these manufacturing operations will take place.

StateCompany NameCity/CountyInvestmentTypeEmployment (Direct)
ArizonaIntelChandler$20 billionNew3000 (2 fabs)
TSMCPhoenix$40 billionNew4500 (2 fabs)
CaliforniaWestern DigitalFremont/San Jose$350 millionExpansion240
FloridaSkyWaterOsceola County$36.5 millionExpansion220
IdahoMicronBoise$15 billion (through 2030)New2000
IndianaSkyWaterWest Lafayette$1.8 billionNew750
NHancedOdon$236 millionNew413
Everspin TechnologiesOdonUnknownNew35
Trusted Semiconductor SolutionsOdon$34 millionNew40
KansasRadiation Detection TechnologiesManhattan$4 millionExpansion30
New MexicoIntelRio Rancho$3.5 billionExpansion700
New YorkMicron*Clay$20 billion ($100B over 20 years)New9000 (4 fabs)
Global FoundriesMalta$1 billionExpansion1000
North CarolinaWolfspeedChatham County$5 billion (over 10 years)New1800
OhioIntelNew Albany$20 billion ($100B over 10 years)New3000 (2 fabs)
OregonAnalog DevicesBeaverton$1 billionExpansion280
Rogue Valley MicrodevicesMedford$44 millionNewUnknown
TexasSamsungTaylor$17 billionNew2000
Texas InstrumentsSherman$30 billion (through 2030)New3000 (4 fabs)
Texas InstrumentsRichardson$6 billionExpansion800
NXPAustin/TBD$2.6 billionExpansion800
UtahTexas InstrumentsLehi$3 billionExpansion1100
TOTAL  $186.6 billion 
(up to $346.6 billion)		 34,708 jobs
Semiconductor manufacturing investments in the next 10 years (projects announced from May 2020 – Dec 2022)

* Micron announced total investments of up to USD 100 billion over a time frame beyond 10 years, however, this table only reflects investments made over the next decade. (Links contain further information on each project).

Suppliers of materials, chemicals, and equipment are also responding to the increase in fab construction. As a result, businesses that provide wafers, high-purity chemicals, equipment for semiconductor manufacture, and specialty gases have announced plans to invest in a number of facilities to support growing domestic manufacturing capacity. All tallied up, these announcements are – currently – valued at USD 9 billion over the next 10 years, and will result in 4,971 new jobs. Among these projects, we find companies such as ASML, Hemlock Semiconductor, SK Siltron CSS, EMD Electronics, Edwards Vacuum and Globalwafers. These projects will take shape in the states of Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Oregon and Texas.

Nanomesh electrodes in pole position for high-throughput electrochemical applications
Silicon Products invests in the production of silicon carbide The Bitterfeld company Silicon Products used to produce solar silicon (polysilicon). The end came when the solar industry went into a tailspin. The company is now venturing into a new production process and intends to produce high-purity silicon carbide for the semiconductor industry in the future. The company is investing a lot of money to this end.
Infineon is prepared to spend billions on acquisitions As it looks for acquisitions to accelerate growth, Infineon is prepared to spend several billion euros on the ideal takeover target, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
TSMC kickstarts 3nm volume production TSMC has held a 3 nanometer (3nm) volume production and capacity expansion ceremony at its Fab 18 new construction site in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).
Ad
First EUV light marks key milestone for Intel in Europe Intel’s first European high-volume EUV scanner, located at its Fab 34 facility in Ireland, generated its 13.5 nanometre wavelength light for the first time last week.
Ultrafast 650 V Recovery Rectifiers for automotive and industrial applications
Samsung to increase chip manufacturing at its largest factory in 2023 Despite predictions of an economic slowdown, Samsung Electronics intends to increase chip production capacity at its main semiconductor plant next year, according to South Korean media.
Pixelworks announces equity investments in its Shanghai subsidiary Pixelworks' majority-owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai), has entered into an agreement with a group of private equity and strategic investors based in China, as well as with entities owned by PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for an equity interest in the subsidiary.
SYSGO: PikeOS achieves Common Criteria (CC) level EAL5+ Security Certification
10 events that defined the industry in 2022 2022 has been, just like the years before it, a special year. Supply chain issues, geopolitical tension and the resurgence of the pandemic has kept the industry on its toes.
TSMC looks at Dresden for possible European plant TSMC is said to be in advanced talks with suppliers about setting up its first European plant in Dresden (Germany).
Christoph von Plotho to step down as CEO of Siltronic The Supervisory Board of German silicon wafer manufacturer, Siltronic AG, has appointed Dr. Michael Heckmeier as its future CEO. He will succeed Dr. Christoph von Plotho who will retire.
Würth Elektronik moves into innovation centre in Munich Würth Elektronik is relocating its Munich site from Garching to Freiham. With the new Hightech Innovation Centre Munich (HIC), a building with a working and test field landscape, has been created in the west side of the metropolis.
Single module solution for the world’s largest 352 kW photovoltaic string inverter
YoY growth of NAND Flash demand bits will stay under 30% Client SSDs constituted a major driver of demand bit growth in the NAND Flash market for the past two years as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were spurring procurement activities related to working and studying from home.
Infineon grows in Dresden; plans to open innovation centre The Prinovis print shop building in Dresden has been given a new lease on life. It has been sold to chip manufacturer Infineon who plans to establish an innovation and training centre at the new location.
Managers ask to leave Hella's Management Board Members of the Management Board, Mr. Björn Twiehaus and Dr. Lea Corzilius, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA have agreed on the consensual termination of their contracts.
New Yorker Electronics features Mission-critical Wirewound and Metal Film Resistors
Micron to cut 10% of jobs in 2023 due to 'supply-demand mismatch' Chipmaker Micron Technology is taking significant steps to reduce costs and operating expenses. This will include select product program reductions and job cuts.
Applied Materials expands facilities in the US and Singapore Applied Materials plans to make multi-billion-dollar investments in its innovation infrastructure in the United States and to expand its global manufacturing capacity between now and 2030.
Boston Semi receives multi-unit order from Power chip manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), announced that a power semiconductor manufacturer has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high voltage device testing.
CubicPV to build Silicon Solar Wafer facility in the US Solar manufacturing innovator, CubicPV plans to establish 10GW of conventional mono wafer capacity in the United States. The planned facility is expected to create 1,500 new direct jobs and meet the anticipated surge in demand for U.S.-produced wafers.
100-fold current density enhancement puts imec’s nanomesh electrodes in pole position
New shell case with SGK ... heatsink
Samsung to start mass production of 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM in 2023 Samsung Electronics has developed its 16-Gb DDR5 DRAM built using the industry’s first 12nam-class process technology, as well as completed product evaluation for compatibility with AMD.
Fujifilm expands with new semiconductor materials facility Fujifilm says it plans to build a new advanced semiconductor materials manufacturing facility in South Korea as it looks to further expand the electronic materials business.
Load more news
January 02 2023 1:47 pm V20.10.49-1
Ad
Ad