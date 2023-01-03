© SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) pointed out in a report that over 40 new semiconductor ecosystem projects have been announced across the U.S. since May 2020. We’re talking new fabs, expansions of existing sites, and also facilities that supply and produce materials and equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Count it all up and these projects are valued at nearly USD 200 billion in private investments, announced across 16 states. All of this means that about 40,000 new high-quality jobs are being created in the semiconductor ecosystem as part of the new projects.

Let's dissect the information from SIA and see where all of these manufacturing operations will take place.

* Micron announced total investments of up to USD 100 billion over a time frame beyond 10 years, however, this table only reflects investments made over the next decade. (Links contain further information on each project).

Suppliers of materials, chemicals, and equipment are also responding to the increase in fab construction. As a result, businesses that provide wafers, high-purity chemicals, equipment for semiconductor manufacture, and specialty gases have announced plans to invest in a number of facilities to support growing domestic manufacturing capacity. All tallied up, these announcements are – currently – valued at USD 9 billion over the next 10 years, and will result in 4,971 new jobs. Among these projects, we find companies such as ASML, Hemlock Semiconductor, SK Siltron CSS, EMD Electronics, Edwards Vacuum and Globalwafers. These projects will take shape in the states of Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Oregon and Texas.