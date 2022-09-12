Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Wolfspeed Business | September 12, 2022

Wolfspeed picks North Carolina for new SiC material facility

Wolfspeed says that its new silicon carbide materials manufacturing facility will be located in Chatham County, strategically located near its existing Durham Materials factory. With the expansion the company is looking to increase its materials capacity by more than ten times.

Wolfspeed will build a new multi-billion-dollar SiC materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. With the investment the company is targeting a 10-fold increase of its current Silicon Carbide production capacity stemming from its Durham campus.

“Demand for our products continues to grow at a rapid pace, and the industry continues to be supply constrained. Expanding our Materials production will further our market leadership and allow us to better serve the growing needs of our customers,” said Gregg Lowe, President and CEO of Wolfspeed, in a press release. “We are particularly excited and proud to not only expand Wolfspeed’s footprint in our home state of North Carolina, but also further our relationship with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to nurture our best-in-class talent pool.”

The facility will primarily produce 200mm Silicon Carbide wafers, which are 1.7x larger than 150mm wafers, translating into more chips per wafer and ultimately, lower device costs. These wafers will be used to supply Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley Fab, which opened earlier this year.

The company states that "phase one" construction is anticipated to be completed in 2024 and cost approximately USD 1.3 billion. Between 2024 and the end of the decade, Wolfspeed will add additional capacity as needed, eventually occupying more than one million square feet on the 445-acre site. 

State and local funding, including a Job Development Investment Grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, will support the development of the facility’s first phase and represents an approximately USD 1.0 billion incentive package from the State, County and local governments. Over the next eight years, the company intends to continue to invest, looking to create roughly 1,800 jobs.

Wolfspeed also states that it intends to apply for federal funding from the CHIPS and Science Act to accelerate the construction and build-out of the facility. 

Avnet starts construction on new German distribution center On a site area of 190,000 square metres, a high-performance distribution center is being built with several logistics hall sections and adjacent social and administrative buildings. The company is investing a total of EUR 225 million in the expansion in Bernburg (Saale), Germany.
CIL addresses demand with new manufacturing facility A new semiconductor packaging, power device and PCBA manufacturing facility stands ready in Andover, UK following a GBP 9 million investment by Custom Interconnect Ltd (CIL).
Swissbit strenghtens its Embedded IoT Solutions division Claus Gründel has been appointed General Manager of the "Embedded IoT Solutions" division of Swissbit.
Totech completes new HQ and production facility Back in early February, Totech announced that it would be moving its head office and production to a brand new building. Construction started on the eight of February, and nine months later it stands complete.
Ad
Samsung subsidiary acquires in-cabin radar sensing pioneer Samsung subsidiary HARMAN International, has acquired Israeli CAAESYS, a developer of vehicle passenger monitoring systems powered by contactless, low-emission radar.
Ad
Avnet names new CFO Avnet has officially appointed company veteran Ken A. Jacobson as the its new Chief Financial Officer.
Henkel inaugurates its latest €130 million investment Henkel has officially opened the doors to its new Inspiration Center Düsseldorf (ICD). With a floor area of 47,000 square meters, the ICD provides space for 30 laboratories, four technology centers and room for more than 650 Henkel experts.
Jenoptik breaks ground on new high-tech fab in Dresden The company is investing more than EUR 70 million in a new production facility for micro-optics and sensors located at the Dresden Airport Park.
exceet has sold Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme
SkyWater to expand its Florida operations thanks to grant US Semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, has been awarded a USD 36.5 million in a Build Back Better Grant, funds that the company will leverage to expand its advanced packaging facility operations in Florida.
New European Heilind distribution centre set to open soon Heilind Electronics Europe says that it is set to open its new distribution centre in Upper Silesia, Poland, in early September 2022.
SK hynix to invest €10.9 billion in new fab The South Korean semiconductor giant plans to break ground on a new fabrication plant in Cheongju in October 2022. The current plan is to complete construction in early 2025.
Porsche Engineering expands in China with new Beijing office Porsche Engineering, a technology service provider and a subsidiary of Porsche, has set up another Chinese site to better meet localisation needs for the Chinese market, particularly in terms of highly automated driving, connectivity, infotainment, and assistance systems.
Global notebook shipments drops to 195 million units in 2022 According to TrendForce research, global notebook shipments reached 45.74 million units in 2Q22, down 17.7% QoQ and 24.5% YoY, setting a single-quarter post-COVID19 outbreak low. In addition to the end of pandemic proceeds, Chromebook's educational outlook is no longer rosy.
EV Group expands collaboration with ITRI Wafer bonding and lithography equipment supplier, EV Group (EVG), has expanded its collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research institute based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Allegro MicroSystems as first Chief Technology Officer Allegro MicroSystems says that its Senior Vice President, Technology and Products, Mike Doogue, has been appointed as Allegro’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Meta partners with Qualcomm to produce VR chipsets Qualcomm and Meta have announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on a new era of spatial computing powered by Snapdragon extended reality (XR) platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.
Pall breaks ground on Singaporian manufacturing facility to meet semiconductor demand Filtration, separation and purification specialist Pall Corporation has broke ground for a new USD 100 million manufacturing facility in Singapore, aiming to boost the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific amidst the global chip shortage.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Switches Unlimited Global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, New Yorker Electronics, is acquiring Long Island City-based specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls, Switches Unlimited, Inc.
SK Siltron CSS opens new Michigan manufacturing facility South Korean semiconductor wafer manufacturer, SK Siltron CSS, has cut the ribbon and officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Bay City, Michigan.
Allegro completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits Allegro MicroSystems has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits (Heyday).
Phoenix Contact opens a new office in Poznan Phoenix Contact Wielkopolska, a Phoenix Contact Group company, will move into the Nowy Rynek D building in Poznan, Poland.
Micron to invest $15 billion in new Idaho fab The US semiconductor manufacturer says that it plans to invest about USD 15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho – creating 2,000 direct Micron jobs.
Amtech Systems expands leadership team The manufacturer of capital equipment has appointed Louis M. Golato as Vice President of Operations.
No more Nvidia AI chips for China Nvidia Corp has reportedly been told by U.S. officials to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.
Arm files lawsuit against Qualcomm Arm has filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia for breach of certain license agreements with Arm as well as trademark infringement.
Load more news
September 03 2022 3:08 pm V20.8.27-1
Ad
Ad