Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Intel Business | January 21, 2022

Intel to invest $20 billion in two new Ohio fabs

The US chipmaker announces that it will invest more than USD 20 billion to build two new factories and to establish a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the Midwest.

The company says that the investment in Ohio will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors and also serve the needs of foundry customers as part of the company’s IDM 2.0 strategy. 

To support the development of the new site, Intel has also pledged an additional USD 100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.

“Today’s investment marks another significant way Intel is leading the effort to restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel in a press release. “Intel’s actions will help build a more resilient supply chain and ensure reliable access to advanced semiconductors for years to come.”

The investment from Intel is described as the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. The initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build. Intel says that the site – which spans nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, just outside of Columbus – can accommodate a total of eight chip factories. At full buildout, the total investment in the site could grow to as much as USD 100 billion over the next decade.

“These factories will create a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the U.S. that will bolster Intel’s domestic lab-to-fab pipeline and strengthen Ohio’s leadership in research and high tech,” the CEO continues.

Planning for the first two factories will start immediately, with construction targeted to begin late in 2022. Intel says that it expects production to come online in 2025. Ohio will be home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site location in 40 years.

Manz receives equipment order from semiconductor customer Manz receives order from a new customer within the semiconductor industry. The order consists of equipment for Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in microchip production.
Point-of-Load DC-to-DC converters solve voltage accuracy, efficiency, and latency issues Question: Why use point-of-load (POL) power supplies where the DC-to-DC converter is as close as possible to the load?
Dukosi partners with GF on battery management silicon Battery Management semiconductor vendor, Dukosi, has partnered with GlobalFoundries to produce feature-rich chips for electric vehicles in the automotive industry.
indie Semiconductor set up sales centre of excellence in Japan indie Semiconductor announces that the company extending its market reach and building up a strategic presence in Japan – targeting the automotive market.
Ad
Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration Intel has made its first purchase order for ASML’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.
Ad
Mouser adds over 110 new manufacturers in 2021
Investment firm HAL invests in Prodrive Technologies Netherlands-based high-tech electronics company, Prodrive Technologies, announces a minority investment by investment company HAL.
Chroma acquires ESS Chroma ATE Inc. has acquired 100% of the shares of Environmental Stress Systems, Inc. (ESS).
TSMC earmarks $40+ billion for manufacturing expansion The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry says that it will increase capital spending to between USD 40 billion and USD 44 billion this year – after having spend USD 30 billion last year.
Siltronic and GlobalWafers deal at a standstill In light of current market reports, Siltronic AG has issued an update stating that there has been no real progress on the German investment review of the takeover by GlobalWafers.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
Semiconductor heavyweights urge congress to act on crisis IBM and 40+ business and academic leaders urges the New York state congressional delegation to act on the semiconductor crisis.
Verimatrix sold its portfolio of NFC patents to Infineon Verimatrix announces that it has sold its historical portfolio of NFC patents to semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG for nearly USD 2 million.
JLT completes acquisition of French sales partner JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of computing solutions for demanding environments, has completed its acquisition of longtime French sales partner ID Work.
Rohm suspends Tianjin plant amid Covid-19 outbreak Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant in Tianjin, China on January 9, restrictions on movement have been imposed, including the start of PCR testing for all citizens. As a result, Rohm has temporarily suspended its Tianjin plant since January 9.
EMD Electronics expands with new factory in Arizona EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is expanding with a new factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area for the manufacture of equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business.
Swedish biometrics company team up with Infineon Precise Biometrics has teamed up with Infineon to jointly provide fingerprint technology to allow various applications, including automated adjustments of driver settings in vehicles.
STMicro expects Q421 revenues of $3.56B Semiconductor manufacturer, STMicroelectronics, says that its preliminary and unaudited net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are above its business outlook range.
Allegro MicroSystems appoints new Chief Financial Officer Allegro MicroSystems' Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Walsh, will be retiring.
Avnet Embedded opens new design centre in Germany In a move to further strengthen and expand its design competence of standardised and customised embedded products, Avnet Embedded opened a new design center in Deggendorf, Germany, on January 1, 2022.
TANAKA Denshi Kogyo to open new plant in China Japanese company TANAKA Denshi Kogyo will, via a subsidiary, establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.
A*STAR and Soitec to develop next-gen SiC semiconductors The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Soitec have entered into a research collaboration with the aim of developing next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices to power electric vehicles.
From Micron to Intel – David Zinsner joins as CFO Intel has appointed David Zinsner as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory to EMEA Neumonda, a specialty memory company with the “DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, announces that it has brought its subsidiary, Intelligent Memory (IM) – an independent manufacturer of industrial grade memory solutions – to Europe.
ASML provides an update on Berlin fire ASML is providing an update on the fire that occurred inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany on the third of January.
Elbit sells its Power and Control business in the UK Elbit Systems says that its UK subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK, has sold the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies, to TT Electronics for approximately USD 12 million in cash.
Load more news
January 20 2022 3:01 pm V20.1.11-2