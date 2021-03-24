© Intel Corporation Business | March 24, 2021
Intel launches $20 billion expansion plan
The manufacturer will spend USD 20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona, creating more than 3’000 new – permanent – high tech jobs.
Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has outlined the company’s path forward to manufacture, design and deliver products and create long-term value for stakeholders. During a webcast, Gelsinger shared his vision for “IDM 2.0,” a major evolution of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing (IDM) model. The CEO announced major manufacturing expansion plans, starting with an estimated USD 20 billion investment to build two new fabs in Arizona. At the same time, Intel is planning to become a major provider of foundry capacity in the U.S. as well as Europe. “We are setting a course for a new era of innovation and product leadership at Intel,” said Gelsinger. “Intel is the only company with the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, packaging, and process with at-scale manufacturing customers can depend on for their next-generation innovations. IDM 2.0 is an elegant strategy that only Intel can deliver – and it’s a winning formula. We will use it to design the best products and manufacture them in the best way possible for every category we compete in.” According to a press release, IDM 2.0 represents the combination of three components which together will help the company drive itself towards the top of the food chain. Intel’s global, internal factory network for at-scale manufacturing is described as a key competitive advantage. And in the company’s latest announcement, Gelsinger re-affirmed the company’s expectation to continue manufacturing the majority of its products internally. Expanded use of third-party foundry capacity is the second component to bring the company to the top. Intel expects to build on its existing relationships with third-party foundries, which today manufacture a range of Intel technology – from communications and connectivity to graphics and chipsets. Building a new foundry business, Intel Foundry Services, will be the third component, or leg, aimed at bringing the company towards pole position. To deliver this vision, Intel is establishing a new standalone business unit, Intel Foundry Services (IFS), led by semiconductor industry veteran Dr. Randhir Thakur, who will report directly to Gelsinger. The two new fabs to be build in Arizona is the kickstart of Intel’s accelerated IDM 2.0 strategy. The fabs will be located at the company’s Ocotillo campus. The build-out represents an investment USD 20 billion, and is expected to create over 3,000 permanent high-tech, high-wage jobs. Intel expects to accelerate capital investments beyond Arizona, and Gelsinger said he plans to announce the next phase of capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe and other global locations within the year.
Nexperia and UAES partner on Gallium Nitride Nexperia has entered into a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for EVs, with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.
Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021 Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Fire at Renesas Naka fab shuts down 300mm line At 2:47 am on March 19, 2021, part of the N3 building of Renesas Naka factory caught fire.
Dynamic use of the disable pin on an amplifier Question: Could I use the disable pin of an amplifier to save power without losing performance?
POET and Sanan IC's JV is making progress POET Technologies is making progress on its Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) its joint venture with Sanan IC.
ROHM and Sanden Huayu Hold opens joint technology lab ROHM, together with Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of automotive air conditioners, held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint technical laboratory at Sanden Huayu’s headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
SMIC to set up 12-inch wafer production in Shenzhen The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer says that it has entered into an agreement with the Shenzhen Government under which it intends to develop and operate a 28nm fab.
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Qualcomm completes acquisition of NUVIA Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed its acquisition of the CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for USD 1.4 billion.
II-VI expands with new applications lab in China Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.
Micron in talks to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab Micron Technology is updating its portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center; meaning that the company will cease development of 3D XPoint.
World domination for Samsung and TSMC Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.
Toshiba expands with new 300mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation is gearing up to start construction of a new 300mm wafer fabrication facility.
Varta will start production of cells for electromobility VARTA will produce battery cells for electromobility in the future. The new cell in the 21700 format, called V4Drive, will be produced on a pilot line at the group's headquarters in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg) at the end of 2021.
Infineon's expansion plans bring new jobs to Dresden The German chip manufacturer Infineon plans to invest around EUR 1.1 billion in its Dresden location over the coming years.
DSP Group opens innovation lab in Germany DSP Group, a provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions, have opened a new audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering.
ASML goes on hiring spree in Taiwan The semiconductor equipment company is reportedly looking to add som 600 engineers to its operations in Taiwan during 2021.
On Semi plans to lay off more than 700 employees As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, On Semi plans to lay off approximately 740 of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ employees globally.
Keysight and Aview team up on millimeter wave radar lab Keysight and Aview have joined forces to establish a millimeter wave radar laboratory to be located in Suzhou, China designed to help promote the development of autonomous driving technologies.
GlobalFoundries to manufacture CP Display's new microdisplay Microdisplay solutions company, Compound Photonics (CP Display), says it's partnering with GlobalFoundries for the manufacturing of its microdisplay technology platform, IntelliPix.
Intermediate voltage to increase power conversion efficiency Question: How do you increase the efficiency of a power converter with high voltage input and low voltage output?
Germany backs development of ultracapacitor production technology Skeleton Technologies has announced plans to develop new production technology and fully automate manufacturing in its Großröhrsdorf factory.
SK hynix win US approval for $9 billion Intel NAND deal The South Korean company has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND memory and storage business. This follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.
NXP resumes operations at Austin, Texas facilities NXP Semiconductors says it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter storm and the widespread disruption of electricity that followed.Load more news