© TSMC (illustration purpose only)

TSMC has started the construction of a second fab which is scheduled to begin production of 3nm process technology in 2026. This is in addition to TSMC Arizona’s first fab, which is scheduled to begin production of N4 process technology in 2024, a press release states.

The overall investment for these two fabs will be approximately USD 40 billion, representing the largest foreign direct investment in Arizona's history and one of the largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States.

“When complete, TSMC Arizona aims be the greenest semiconductor manufacturing facility in the United States producing the most advanced semiconductor process technology in the country, enabling next generation high-performance and low-power computing products for years to come. We are thankful for the continual collaboration that has brought us here and are pleased to work with our partners in the United States to serve as a base for semiconductor innovation,” said TSMC Chairman Dr. Mark Liu.

When complete, TSMC Arizona’s two fabs will manufacture over 600,000 wafers per year, with estimated end-product value of more than USD 40 billion.