SkyWater to bolster chip fabrication at Purdue
SkyWater plans to open a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Discovery Park District at Purdue University to create 750 new direct jobs within five years.
Building the new 600,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility, which includes 100,000 square feet of cleanroom space, will depend on SkyWater receiving funds from the CHIPS Act, a press release reads.
American jobs created will focus on research and design engineering, technology development, operations engineering, maintenance and technical support, and technicians.
This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act. Federal investment will enable SkyWater to more quickly expand our efforts to address the need for strategic reshoring of semiconductor manufacturing. Through our alliance with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Purdue Research Foundation, we have a unique opportunity to increase domestic production, shore up our supply chains and lay the groundwork for manufacturing technologies that will support growing demand for microelectronics, said Thomas Sonderman, president and CEO, SkyWater Technology, in the press release.
SkyWater is said to join the likes of Saab, Rolls-Royce, major facilities and partnerships in hypersonics, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Wabash, MediaTek and others in Discovery Park District, a press release reads.
Today’s announcement marks a dramatic advance toward multiple strategic goals of Purdue’s last decade: enriched academic and career opportunities for our students; new research possibilities for our faculty; a transformed, more attractive environment on and adjacent to our campus; and the latest demonstration that Purdue and Greater Lafayette are now the hot new tech hub of a growing, diversifying Indiana economy, said Purdue President Mitch Daniels in the press release.