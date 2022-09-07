© Skywater

The grant is part of a USD 50.8 million award from the Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge to grow Osceola County’s NeoCity as an innovation center for semiconductor research, design and manufacturing.

The EDA funds will be allocated among seven component projects, two of which include USD 36.5 million in federal funding for enhancements to SkyWater’s advanced packaging operations at the Center for Neovation: expansion and facilitization of the clean room and purchase and installation of tools and machinery. In accordance with the award, SkyWater will provide a 20% “matching share” of the project costs associated with the facility, a press release reads.