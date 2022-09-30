© Texas Instruments

The new RFAB2 is connected to RFAB1 and is one of six new 300-mm wafer fabs that TI is adding to its manufacturing operations.

TI's new fab is more than 30% larger than RFAB1, offering more than 630,000 square feet of total clean room space between the two fabs. TI says in a company blog post that fifteen miles of automated, overhead delivery systems will seamlessly move wafers between the two fabs once fully built out.

Once at full production, the Richardson fabs will manufacture more than 100 million analog chips every day.

“We are thrilled to see initial production running through our newest and largest 300-mm wafer fab, which is part of our investment to expand internal manufacturing capacity for the long term,” says Kyle Flessner, senior vice president, Technology and Manufacturing Group, in the blog post.

The new RFAB2 fab complements TI's existing 300-mm wafer fab footprint – which includes DMOS6 (Dallas) and RFAB1 (Richardson) – and is one of six new 300-mm wafer fabs that the company is adding to its manufacturing network.

LFAB in Utah, which was acquired in 2021, is according to the company preparing for initial production in the coming months. Earlier this year TI also broke ground on a USD 30 billion investment in four new fabs in Sherman, Texas, as previously reported by Evertiq.