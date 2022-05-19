© Texas Instruments

The potential USD 30 billion investment includes plans for four fabs with which the company aims to meet demand over time. The investment is said to create as many as 3,000 direct jobs. With the new fabs, TI says it will manufacture tens of millions of analog and embedded processing chips – and that is daily.

"Today is an important milestone as we lay the groundwork for the future growth of semiconductors in electronics to support our customers’ demand for decades to come," says TI Chairman, President and CEO Rich Templeton, in a press release. "Since our founding more than 90 years ago, we’ve operated with a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. TI is excited to bring advanced 300-mm semiconductor manufacturing to Sherman."

The company currently expect production – at the first Sherman fab – to start in 2025. The fabs will complement TI’s existing 300-mm fabs, which include DMOS6 in Dallas, RFAB1 and the soon-to-be-completed RFAB2, both located in Richardson, Texas and are expected to start production later this year. Additionally, LFAB, in Lehi, Utah, is expected to begin production in early 2023.

"These investments in long-term manufacturing capacity further extend the company’s cost advantage and provide greater control of our supply chain," Templeton continued.