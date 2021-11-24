© Samsung Business | November 24, 2021
Samsung chooses Taylor, Texas for new semi fab
South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has chosen Taylor, Texas to build a new, USD 17 billion, semiconductor manufacturing facility.
The estimated USD 17 billion investment aims to help boost production of advanced logic semiconductor solutions that power next-generation innovations and technologies. The new facility will manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). “As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future,” says Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and CEO, Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division, in a press release. “With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.” The company says it will break ground on the new fab during the first half of 2022 with the goal of having the facility up and running in the second half of 2024. The Taylor site will span more than 5 million square metres and the company says that it expects it to serve as a key location for the company's global semiconductor manufacturing capacity along with its latest new production line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. This total investment value of this new venture is set to reach USD 17 billion, including buildings, property improvements, machinery and equipment, will mark the largest-ever investment made by Samsung in the U.S. “Companies like Samsung continue to invest in Texas because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce,” says Governor Abbott. “Samsung’s new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor will bring countless opportunities for hardworking Central Texans and their families and will play a major role in our state’s continued exceptionalism in the semiconductor industry. I look forward to expanding our partnership to keep the Lone Star State a leader in advanced technology and a dynamic economic powerhouse.” With the new fab Samsung is expected to create 2,000 high-tech jobs directly and thousands of related jobs once the new facility is in full operation.
AmpliTech to acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials AmpliTech Group, a designer, developer and manufacturer of signal-processing components, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of San Jose-based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a specialty distributor of semiconductor components.
Veeco ships first system from new manufacturing facility Veeco Instruments says that the company has shipped the first LSA101 Laser Spike Annealing System from its new San Jose, California facility to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer.
Smith to divest its Its solar division The distributor of electronic components says that it has signed an agreement to sell its solar sales and services division, known as ONTILITY Powered by Smith, to BBB Industries, LLC under its new division, TerrePower.
TTI to acquire SMD Inc. Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI, Inc.,has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SMD Inc., a privately held electronic component distributor headquartered in Irvine, California.
Former GlobalFoundries executive to lead IQE Following an extensive and rigorous search process, the board of the UK supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products announces that it has appointed Americo Lemos as Chief Executive Officer, starting on 10 January 2022.
New promotions at Velocity Electronics The electronic components distributor announces that it has promoted Hal Juergens to Global Vice President of Sales Operations and also promoted Grant Schnabel to Global VP of Sales and Business Development.
GaN Systems raises $150M to speed up adoption of GaN technology GaN Systems announces a USD 150 million growth capital funding round to accelerate innovation and adoption of GaN technology across its automotive, consumer, industrial, and enterprise markets.
Ian Wallace to shoulder new business development role at Digi-Key Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has promoted Ian Wallace has been to vice president, Americas and EMEA business development.
GlobalFoundries and Ford are aiming to boost chip supplies Semiconductor manufacturer, GlobalFoundries, says it is entering into a strategic collaboration with Ford Motor Company with the aim of advancing semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the United States. The companies are looking to boost chip supplies for Ford and the US auto industry.
BSL to supply semiconductor components to SDU Ban Seng Lee Industries Sdn Bhd (BSLI), a subsidiary of Malaysian BSL Corporation, has secured a Letter of Award from SD Unify Pte Ltd (SDU) to fabricate semiconductor components and sub-assembly modules.
BMW turns to Qualcomm for automated driving collaboration Qualcomm Technologies will bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group's next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms.
TI plans massive semiconductor wafer fab expansion Texas Instrument says it plans to start construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas. The company says that the site has the potential for up to four fabs to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second fabs is set to begin in 2022.
btv technologies expands production capacities in Romania Following a planning phase of almost two months, implementation has the company's complete focus. On November 01, 2021, three additional programming machines form the manufacturer Data I/O PSV7000 were put into operation in Timisoara, Romania.
Qualcomm sets new growth targets Qualcomm said that it is continuing to expand its chipset business to meet the growing opportunity for its technology at its 2021 Investor Day. The Company expects its addressable opportunity to grow from approximately USD 100 billion today to USD 700 billion in the next decade, as more devices become intelligently connected.
Riber receives order for a new production machine in Asia Riber, a supplier of semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia. While not disclosing the exact value of the deal, the company says the total value amount to several million euros.
UK orders further investigation of Nvidia's takeover of Arm Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries has orded the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to carry out an in-depth Phase Two investigation of Nvidia's acquisition of Arm over competition and national security concerns.
Piezo Motion and Precise Motion unite Developer and manufacturer of precision motor technology and Brain Scientific company, Piezo Motion, and motion control and industrial automation solutions specialist, Precise Motion & Control, announces a distribution partnership.
Murata expands with new production building in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, has started construction on a new production building.
Würth Elektronik sets up subsidiary in South Korea Opening up a new market is difficult, but Würth Elektronik's South Korean team was successful and reached a milestone; the foundation of Wurth Electronics Korea Ltd.
ZKW ramps production and adds capacity with new expansion After about a year of construction, ZKW's new logistics centre in Wieselburg, Austria is now in operation. The new, highly automated, warehouse system will guarantee a steady, fast and efficient supply of materials for the entire production site.
Lattice Acquires Mirametrix Lattice Semiconductor announces that the company has acquired Mirametrix, a provider of AI solutions for computer vision applications, in an al cash deal.
Is this the birth of a new German memory powerhouse? Two experts with experience from executive positions at Memphis Electronic and Qimonda, will lead a new venture – Neumonda – comprised of tree separate entities, a distributor, a manufacturer and technology focused company with a substantial IP.
