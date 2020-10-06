© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Mobile network operators will step up their 5G base station build-out while Japan/Korea look ahead to 6G

Internet of Things evolves into Intelligence of Things as AI-enabled devices move closer to autonomy

Integration between AR glasses and smartphones will kick-start a wave of cross-platform applications

A crucial part of autonomous driving, driver monitoring systems (DMS) will skyrocket in popularity

Foldable displays will see adoption in more devices as a means of upping screen real estate

Mini LED and QD-OLED will become viable alternatives to white OLED

Advanced packaging will go full steam ahead in HPC and AiP

Active matrix Micro LED TVs will make their highly anticipated debut in the consumer electronics market