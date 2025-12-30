Echoes from Evertiq Expo 2025: A year of industry rankings

Sophia Antipolis – Global semiconductor leaders

At the Evertiq Expo in Sophia Antipolis, the spotlight was on the semiconductor industry’s heavyweights. Based on the latest Gartner data, the Top 10 Largest Semiconductor Suppliers in 2024 revealed both expected frontrunners and fast‑growing challengers. Samsung Electronics reclaimed the top spot, with Intel, Nvidia and SK hynix and Qualcomm rounding out the top ranks. Notably, memory‑focused players saw significant revenue growth, reflecting the surging demand for AI and high‑bandwidth memory technologies. One thing is certain: the 2025 rankings will not look the same.

Tampere – Breaking down the Nordic EMS market

In Tampere, attention shifted to the thriving Nordic EMS sector. Evertiq’s Top 10 Nordic EMS providers list highlighted companies leading the region based on their 2023 revenues. Denmark’s GPV Group topped the ranking, followed by Finland’s Scanfil and Norway’s Kitron. Since this ranking, there has been ample movement from these Nordic EMS providers.

Malmö – Sweden’s electronics manufacturing landscape

At Evertiq Expo Malmö, the industry turned a lens on Sweden’s own manufacturing base with a list of the Top 15: Swedish EMS providers. This ranking showcased Sweden’s largest EMS firms and underscored how a relatively small number of factories generate a big impact across automotive, MedTech, defence and telecommunications sectors.

Evertiq's overview of Sweden’s 15 largest EMS companies shows that 26 factories form the backbone of the country’s electronics production.

Cracow – Europe’s defence company leaders

In Cracow, global geopolitics and defence spending trends were front and centre. Europe’s Top 20 Defence Companies ranking, based on SIPRI data, outlined the continent’s biggest military‑focused firms, led by BAE Systems, Airbus and Leonardo. European defence companies collectively posted modest growth in 2023, yet remain pivotal in the global arms landscape.

This Top List was later featured again at Evertiq Expo in Gothenburg, reflecting the current geopolitical situation and Sweden’s significant defence industry.

Berlin – PCB manufacturing powerhouses

At the Expo in Berlin, Evertiq revealed the latest insights into Europe’s PCB industry with the Top 30 PCB Manufacturers in 2024. Despite decades of decline in regional output share, companies like Austria’s AT&S, Germany’s Würth, KSG GmbH and Schweizer Elektronik continue to champion European production – a testament to specialised manufacturing resilience in Europe.

Warsaw – European EMS/ODM leaders and climbers

Closing out the year in Warsaw, the 2025 Top 25 European EMS/ODM Leaders and Climbers showcased stability at the top of the European contract manufacturing market – with Zollner Elektronik, GPV Group, Scanfil and Videoton solidly holding position. The mid‑tier ranks, however, told a story of movement and growth, with players like Asteelflash and Hanza climbing substantially.

The expo also featured a second Top List‑style presentation: an in-depth discussion between Evertiq Content Manager Ewelina Bednarz and Maciej J. Nowakowski, Chief Operating Officer of the Polish Photonics Technology Platform. They explored five of the most promising technology domains emerging in Poland – areas with the potential to reshape the country’s industrial and scientific landscape.

Each of these Top Lists has served not only as a benchmark for performance in 2025 but also as insights as we move into 2026. Whether it’s semiconductor growth, EMS market shifts or PCB manufacturing resilience, these rankings capture the competitive pulse of the electronics and manufacturing industries.