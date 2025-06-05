Europe’s PCB landscape: 2024’s top 30 manufacturers revealed
Evertiq has previously reported on the long-term decline of the European PCB industry. Back in the 1990s, the EU accounted for around 20–30% of global production. Today, that figure stands at just 2%. But who are the champions still holding strong in the storm?
Let’s get some of the most obvious facts out of the way first: Germany remains the dominant force in European PCB manufacturing.
In 2024, Germany accounted for 31.8% of Europe’s total PCB production, valued at EUR 572.2 million. Austria and Switzerland together contributed EUR 361.5 million, representing exactly 20.0% of the regional total. Combined, the DACH region made up over half of Europe’s PCB output at 51.8% — or EUR 933.7 million.
Other significant regions include Great Britain with 13.8% (EUR 249.6 million), Italy at 12.3% (EUR 221.8 million), and Belgium and France contributing 10.4% (EUR 188.8 million). Smaller markets across Central Europe, the Iberian Peninsula, Scandinavia, the Baltics, the Netherlands, and Eastern Europe accounted for the remaining 11.6%, or EUR 210.8 million.
Altogether, these figures bring Europe’s PCB production to approximately EUR 1.8 billion in 2024, excluding Russia and Belarus.
As highlighted during Dieter G. Weiss’ presentation at Evertiq Expo Berlin on June 05, 2025, the ranking of Europe’s top PCB manufacturers is based on 2024 company revenues, with Austria’s AT&S leading the pack, followed by Würth GmbH & Co KG and KSG GmbH & Co KG in second and third place, respectively..
Looking at the market segments, industrial electronics was by far the largest in 2024, accounting for EUR 572.7 million, or 31.7% of total production. Defence followed with EUR 291.8 million, representing 16.1%, while mobility came next at EUR 280.6 million, or 15.5%. Medical electronics accounted for EUR 233.4 million, or 12.9%. Notably, as pointed out by Weiss and Data4PCB, the Defence segment saw an increase of 62% year-over-year, while Air & Space grew by 15%.
|Rank
|Company
|Country
|1
|AT&S AG
|Austria
|2
|Würth GmbH & Co. KG
|Germany
|3
|KSG GmbH & Co
|Germany, Austria
|4
|Schweizer Elektronik AG
|Germany
|5
|Elvia Group
|France
|6
|Dyconex AG*
|Switzerland
|7
|SoMaCis SPA
|Italy
|8
|GS Swiss PCB AG
|Switzerland
|9
|ACB NV
|Belgium, France
|10
|Mektec Europe
|Germany
|11
|Cistelaier slr
|Italy, France Germany
|12
|Unimicron
|Germany
|13
|Graphic plc
|UK
|14
|Hmp Heidenhain Microprint GmbH
|Germany
|15
|Ammphenol Invotec Ltd
|UK
|16
|Cimulec Groupe
|France
|17
|Optiprint AG
|Switzerland
|18
|Eurocircuits Group
|Germany, Hungary
|19
|Varioprint AG
|Switzerland
|20
|Cicor Group
|Switzerland
|21
|The Eurotech Group
|UK
|22
|Aspocomp Oy
|Finland
|23
|Lüberg Elektronik GmbH
|Germany
|24
|Rhode & Schwarz GmbH
|Germany
|25
|HiTech Corp.
|Macedonia
|26
|Schaltungsdruck Storz
|Germany
|27
|Merlin PCB Group
|UK
|28
|LAB Circuits
|Spain
|29
|Garner Osborne Circuits
|UK
|30
|Teledyne Group
|UK
* In September of 2024, Dyconex was acquired by the SoMaCis Group – which should bring them up to No. 2 in the 2025 rankings.