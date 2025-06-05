Europe’s PCB landscape: 2024’s top 30 manufacturers revealed

Let’s get some of the most obvious facts out of the way first: Germany remains the dominant force in European PCB manufacturing.

In 2024, Germany accounted for 31.8% of Europe’s total PCB production, valued at EUR 572.2 million. Austria and Switzerland together contributed EUR 361.5 million, representing exactly 20.0% of the regional total. Combined, the DACH region made up over half of Europe’s PCB output at 51.8% — or EUR 933.7 million.

Other significant regions include Great Britain with 13.8% (EUR 249.6 million), Italy at 12.3% (EUR 221.8 million), and Belgium and France contributing 10.4% (EUR 188.8 million). Smaller markets across Central Europe, the Iberian Peninsula, Scandinavia, the Baltics, the Netherlands, and Eastern Europe accounted for the remaining 11.6%, or EUR 210.8 million.

Altogether, these figures bring Europe’s PCB production to approximately EUR 1.8 billion in 2024, excluding Russia and Belarus.

As highlighted during Dieter G. Weiss’ presentation at Evertiq Expo Berlin on June 05, 2025, the ranking of Europe’s top PCB manufacturers is based on 2024 company revenues, with Austria’s AT&S leading the pack, followed by Würth GmbH & Co KG and KSG GmbH & Co KG in second and third place, respectively..

Looking at the market segments, industrial electronics was by far the largest in 2024, accounting for EUR 572.7 million, or 31.7% of total production. Defence followed with EUR 291.8 million, representing 16.1%, while mobility came next at EUR 280.6 million, or 15.5%. Medical electronics accounted for EUR 233.4 million, or 12.9%. Notably, as pointed out by Weiss and Data4PCB, the Defence segment saw an increase of 62% year-over-year, while Air & Space grew by 15%.

Rank Company Country 1 AT&S AG Austria 2 Würth GmbH & Co. KG Germany 3 KSG GmbH & Co Germany, Austria 4 Schweizer Elektronik AG Germany 5 Elvia Group France 6 Dyconex AG* Switzerland 7 SoMaCis SPA Italy 8 GS Swiss PCB AG Switzerland 9 ACB NV Belgium, France 10 Mektec Europe Germany 11 Cistelaier slr Italy, France Germany 12 Unimicron Germany 13 Graphic plc UK 14 Hmp Heidenhain Microprint GmbH Germany 15 Ammphenol Invotec Ltd UK 16 Cimulec Groupe France 17 Optiprint AG Switzerland 18 Eurocircuits Group Germany, Hungary 19 Varioprint AG Switzerland 20 Cicor Group Switzerland 21 The Eurotech Group UK 22 Aspocomp Oy Finland 23 Lüberg Elektronik GmbH Germany 24 Rhode & Schwarz GmbH Germany 25 HiTech Corp. Macedonia 26 Schaltungsdruck Storz Germany 27 Merlin PCB Group UK 28 LAB Circuits Spain 29 Garner Osborne Circuits UK 30 Teledyne Group UK Europe's top 30 PCB manufacturers in 2024

* In September of 2024, Dyconex was acquired by the SoMaCis Group – which should bring them up to No. 2 in the 2025 rankings.