2025 Top 25 European EMS/ODM: leaders and climbers
The European EMS and ODM sector continues to show dynamic movement, according to the latest top 25 rankings presented at the Evertiq Expo in Warsaw.
The data, shared during the keynote “EMS-Industry, thoughts about the future” by Mareike Haass of in4ma and Christoph Solka, Director of Industry Intelligence for Europe at the Global Electronics Association, highlights both stability at the top and significant shifts among players.
Top of the market stable, movement in the middle
Germany’s Zollner Elektronik maintains its position as the number one European EMS provider. The top seven companies, including GPV Group (Denmark), Scanfil Oy (Finland), and Videoton (Hungary), remain largely unchanged, indicating entrenched leadership among Europe’s largest EMS providers.
However, ranks 8 through 25 show notable movement. France’s Asteelflash Group climbed 3 positions to rank 8, while Sweden’s Hanza moved seven places from 18 to 11, reflecting strong growth momentum. Italy’s Elemaster S.p.A. achieved a four-position jump to 19, while Finland’s Incap Oy and Norway’s Norautron AS also moved up. Conversely, some established mid-tier players, including Belgium’s Connect Group, slipped down to 23.
Hanza's acquisition set to reshape rankings
Hanza's recent acquisition of Germany-based BMK GmbH is expected to further bolster the company’s position. Once the transaction is complete, Hanza is projected to become Europe’s largest listed contract manufacturer, a development expected to significantly impact next year’s rankings.
Geographic insights
Germany continues to dominate the sector with four companies in the Top 25, reflecting the country’s industrial depth. France follows with three, while Nordic nations – Finland, Norway, and Sweden – maintain a growing presence through agile, niche players. Switzerland, Italy, and the Netherlands also maintain representation, emphasising the sector’s diverse geographic distribution.
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Company
|Country
|1
|1
|1
|Zollner Elektronik AG
|Germany
|2
|2
|3
|GPV Group
|Denmark
|3
|3
|2
|Scanfil Oy
|Finland
|4
|4
|4
|Videoton
|Hungary
|5
|5
|5
|Kontron/Katek
|Austria
|6
|6
|6
|Kitron
|Norway
|7
|7
|7
|Neways
|Netherlands
|8
|11
|11
|Asteelflash Group
|France
|9
|8
|8
|Lacroix Electronics
|France
|10
|10
|9
|Bitron S.p.A.
|Italy
|11
|18
|20
|Hanza AB
|Sweden
|12
|12
|17
|All Circuits
|France
|13
|9
|12
|TQ Systems GmbH
|Germany
|14
|16
|16
|Cicor AG
|Switzerland
|15
|15
|13
|Fideltronic Sp Z.o.o.
|Poland
|16
|13
|16
|BMK GmbH
|Germany
|17
|17
|19
|Note AB
|Sweden
|18
|14
|17
|Rafi Group
|Germany
|19
|23
|27
|Elemaster S.p,A.
|Italy
|20
|22
|23
|Variosystems AG
|Switzerland
|21
|21
|14
|Prodrive Technologies
|Netherlands
|22
|24
|26
|Melecs EWS GmbH & Co. KG
|Austria
|23
|19
|21
|Connect Group
|Belgium
|24
|29
|28
|Incap Oy
|Finland
|25
|30
|31
|Norautron AS
|Norway
