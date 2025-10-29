Ad
© Liviorki for Evertiq
2025 Top 25 European EMS/ODM: leaders and climbers

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

The European EMS and ODM sector continues to show dynamic movement, according to the latest top 25 rankings presented at the Evertiq Expo in Warsaw.

Mareike Haass and Christoph Solka
© Evertiq

The data, shared during the keynote “EMS-Industry, thoughts about the future” by Mareike Haass of in4ma and Christoph Solka, Director of Industry Intelligence for Europe at the Global Electronics Association, highlights both stability at the top and significant shifts among players.

Top of the market stable, movement in the middle

Germany’s Zollner Elektronik maintains its position as the number one European EMS provider. The top seven companies, including GPV Group (Denmark), Scanfil Oy (Finland), and Videoton (Hungary), remain largely unchanged, indicating entrenched leadership among Europe’s largest EMS providers.

However, ranks 8 through 25 show notable movement. France’s Asteelflash Group climbed 3 positions to rank 8, while Sweden’s Hanza moved seven places from 18 to 11, reflecting strong growth momentum. Italy’s Elemaster S.p.A. achieved a four-position jump to 19, while Finland’s Incap Oy and Norway’s Norautron AS also moved up. Conversely, some established mid-tier players, including Belgium’s Connect Group, slipped down to 23.

Hanza's acquisition set to reshape rankings

Hanza's recent acquisition of Germany-based BMK GmbH is expected to further bolster the company’s position. Once the transaction is complete, Hanza is projected to become Europe’s largest listed contract manufacturer, a development expected to significantly impact next year’s rankings. 

Geographic insights

Germany continues to dominate the sector with four companies in the Top 25, reflecting the country’s industrial depth. France follows with three, while Nordic nations – Finland, Norway, and Sweden – maintain a growing presence through agile, niche players. Switzerland, Italy, and the Netherlands also maintain representation, emphasising the sector’s diverse geographic distribution.

202520242023CompanyCountry
111Zollner Elektronik AGGermany
223GPV GroupDenmark
332Scanfil OyFinland
444VideotonHungary
555Kontron/KatekAustria
666KitronNorway
777NewaysNetherlands
81111Asteelflash GroupFrance
988Lacroix ElectronicsFrance
10109Bitron S.p.A.Italy
111820Hanza ABSweden
121217All CircuitsFrance
13912TQ Systems GmbHGermany
141616Cicor AGSwitzerland
151513Fideltronic Sp Z.o.o.Poland
161316BMK GmbHGermany
171719Note ABSweden
181417Rafi GroupGermany
192327Elemaster S.p,A.Italy
202223Variosystems AGSwitzerland
212114Prodrive TechnologiesNetherlands
222426Melecs EWS GmbH & Co. KGAustria
231921Connect GroupBelgium
242928Incap OyFinland
253031Norautron ASNorway
Top 25 European EMS/ODM in Europe 2025

Evertiq Expo is set to return to Warsaw on 22 October 2026 – make sure to be a part of it.

