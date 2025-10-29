2025 Top 25 European EMS/ODM: leaders and climbers

Mareike Haass and Christoph Solka

The data, shared during the keynote “EMS-Industry, thoughts about the future” by Mareike Haass of in4ma and Christoph Solka, Director of Industry Intelligence for Europe at the Global Electronics Association, highlights both stability at the top and significant shifts among players.

Top of the market stable, movement in the middle

Germany’s Zollner Elektronik maintains its position as the number one European EMS provider. The top seven companies, including GPV Group (Denmark), Scanfil Oy (Finland), and Videoton (Hungary), remain largely unchanged, indicating entrenched leadership among Europe’s largest EMS providers.

However, ranks 8 through 25 show notable movement. France’s Asteelflash Group climbed 3 positions to rank 8, while Sweden’s Hanza moved seven places from 18 to 11, reflecting strong growth momentum. Italy’s Elemaster S.p.A. achieved a four-position jump to 19, while Finland’s Incap Oy and Norway’s Norautron AS also moved up. Conversely, some established mid-tier players, including Belgium’s Connect Group, slipped down to 23.

Hanza's acquisition set to reshape rankings

Hanza's recent acquisition of Germany-based BMK GmbH is expected to further bolster the company’s position. Once the transaction is complete, Hanza is projected to become Europe’s largest listed contract manufacturer, a development expected to significantly impact next year’s rankings.

Geographic insights

Germany continues to dominate the sector with four companies in the Top 25, reflecting the country’s industrial depth. France follows with three, while Nordic nations – Finland, Norway, and Sweden – maintain a growing presence through agile, niche players. Switzerland, Italy, and the Netherlands also maintain representation, emphasising the sector’s diverse geographic distribution.

2025 2024 2023 Company Country 1 1 1 Zollner Elektronik AG Germany 2 2 3 GPV Group Denmark 3 3 2 Scanfil Oy Finland 4 4 4 Videoton Hungary 5 5 5 Kontron/Katek Austria 6 6 6 Kitron Norway 7 7 7 Neways Netherlands 8 11 11 Asteelflash Group France 9 8 8 Lacroix Electronics France 10 10 9 Bitron S.p.A. Italy 11 18 20 Hanza AB Sweden 12 12 17 All Circuits France 13 9 12 TQ Systems GmbH Germany 14 16 16 Cicor AG Switzerland 15 15 13 Fideltronic Sp Z.o.o. Poland 16 13 16 BMK GmbH Germany 17 17 19 Note AB Sweden 18 14 17 Rafi Group Germany 19 23 27 Elemaster S.p,A. Italy 20 22 23 Variosystems AG Switzerland 21 21 14 Prodrive Technologies Netherlands 22 24 26 Melecs EWS GmbH & Co. KG Austria 23 19 21 Connect Group Belgium 24 29 28 Incap Oy Finland 25 30 31 Norautron AS Norway Top 25 European EMS/ODM in Europe 2025

