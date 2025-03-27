Breaking down the Nordic EMS market – a top 10 list

The EMS industry in the Nordic region has seen significant growth over the last decade. According to market data accumulated by in4ma, total EMS production in Scandinavia reached EUR 3.172 billion in 2023, showing steady growth despite economic fluctuations. Between 2013 and 2023, the Nordic EMS industry experienced significant growth, rising from EUR 2.013 billion to EUR 3.172 billion — a 57.6% increase.

Norway led the region in growth, increasing the value of EMS production by 91.4% over the past decade, followed by Sweden at 63.6%, Denmark at 49.7%, and Finland at 34.9%. However, in terms of total production value, Sweden leads the region, followed by Finland, with Norway and Denmark ranking third and fourth.

The Nordic region is home to a significant number of EMS/ODM companies, with Sweden leading the count at 74 companies, followed by Finland with 39, Denmark with 28, and Norway with 17. It is worth pointing out that in in4ma’s database, each legal entity is counted separately, so essentially each factory is counted.

But who rules the North?

Looking at the top-performing EMS providers in the Nordic region (based on 2023 revenues – accumulated in Europe only), we find:

10. Westcontrol (Norway) – EUR 119.0M



Westcontrol has continued to grow in the Norwegian EMS market, expanding its capabilities in electrification and offshore The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Norway.

9. Norbit AS (Norway) – EUR 133.8M



Focused on advanced technology solutions, Norbit has secured its position as a leading EMS provider in the Nordic region. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Norway.

8. Norautron AS (Norway) – EUR 137.5M

A key player in Norway’s EMS landscape, Norautron remains a strong competitor with a focus on high-reliability electronics manufacturing.

In Europe, the company has manufacturing facilities in Norway, Sweden, and two sites in Poland. Outside of Europe, it operates a facility in China.

7. Inission AB (Sweden) – EUR 202.6M

With a solid presence in Sweden, Inission continues to be a crucial supplier for various industries, leveraging its expertise in complex electronics manufacturing.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, including two sites in Norway, four in Sweden, and one each in Finland and Estonia. Outside of Europe, it operates a facility in Tunisia.

6. InCap Oy (Finland) – EUR 221.6M

This Finnish company continues to strengthen its position in the EMS market.

The company is the only one on the list without a manufacturing site in its home country. But it has manufacturing facilities in Estonia, England, and Slovakia, and outside of Europe it operates three sites in India and one in the USA.

5. Hanza AB (Sweden) – EUR 361.1M

Hanza is one of the top five EMS providers in the Nordics, with strategically located factories in manufacturing clusters that optimise synergies, reduce lead times, and lower costs and emissions.

The company has a strong manufacturing presence in Europe, with several facilities in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, and Germany as well as facilities in the Czech Republic and Poland. Outside of Europe, it operates a facility in China.

4. Note AB (Sweden) – EUR 369.8M

Sweden’s leading EMS company, Note AB, has seen steady revenue growth over the years.

The company has a notable manufacturing presence in Europe, with facilities in Bulgaria, England (four sites), Estonia, Finland, and Sweden (four sites). Outside of Europe, it operates a factory in China.

3. Kitron AS (Norway) – EUR 775.2M

Norway’s top EMS provider, Kitron, remains a major player, benefiting from strong demand in defence, medical, and industrial segments.

The company has a strong manufacturing presence in Europe, with facilities in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Outside of Europe, it extends its operations with two sites in China, as well as facilities in Malaysia and the USA.

2. Scanfil Oy (Finland) – EUR 901.6M

A leader in Finland’s EMS sector, Scanfil continues to expand its footprint. The company has a strong manufacturing footprint in Europe, with facilities in Estonia, Finland, and Germany, as well as two sites in Sweden and Poland each. Beyond Europe, it extends its global reach with factories in Australia, China, Malaysia, and the USA.

1. GPV Group (Denmark) – EUR 1,402.5M

GPV retains its position as the largest EMS company in the Nordic region, experiencing remarkable growth due to acquisitions and increased demand.

The company operates a diverse network of factories across Europe, including Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland, while also maintaining a global presence with facilities in China, Mexico, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

It is worth noting that Hanza’s revenue does not include Orbit One’s, as the acquisition was finalised in January 2024.

Experts predict that the Nordic EMS sector will see further consolidation, increased automation, and expansion into new industries – as to be expected, with global demand for electronics continuing to rise.