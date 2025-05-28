Europe’s top 20 defence companies: Who leads the arms race?

According to SIPRI’s latest report, the combined revenues of the world’s 100 largest arms-producing companies rose by 4.2% in 2023, reaching USD 632 billion. In this landscape, Europe remains a significant – albeit cautious – player, generating USD 133 billion in arms revenues with a modest growth rate of just 0.2%.

US firms still rule the global market

SIPRI data confirms that US-based companies continue to dominate the global arms industry. In 2023, 41 US companies appeared on the Top 100 list, collectively earning nearly USD 317 billion – about half of the global total.

Of those 41, 30 companies increased their arms revenues. Since 2018, the top five companies in the Top 100 have all been based in the United States. In 2023, the top five were Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon), Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics.

Asia and Oceania accounted for 23 companies, with combined YoY growth of 5.7% and revenues reaching USD 136 billion. Six firms were based in the Middle East, with combined revenues rising 18% to USD 19.6 billion. With the start of the war in Gaza, the arms revenues of Israel's three companies on the Top 100 list reached USD 13.6 billion. This was the highest figure ever recorded for Israeli companies in the SIPRI Top 100.

Russia, meanwhile, had only two firms on the list, but they reported a combined 40% revenue increase – largely driven by state-owned conglomerate Rostec, which alone saw a 49% jump in arms sales.

Europe’s arms industry edges forward

European firms posted the smallest revenue growth of any region – just 0.2% YoY. This may come as a surprise given the war in Ukraine and widespread increases in defence budgets. However, SIPRI states that the data reflects a time lag – many of Europe’s top firms were still fulfilling older contracts in 2023, with new orders yet to be reflected in annual revenues.

A total of 27 European companies made SIPRI’s Top 100 list in 2023. The table below highlights the 20 largest among them.

European rank Top 100 rank Company Country of origin 1 6 BAE Systems United Kingdom 2 12 Airbus Trans-European 3 13 Leonardo Italy 4 16 Thales France 5 22 Rolls-Royce United Kingdom 6 26 Rheinmetall Germany 7 30 MBDA Trans-European 8 32 Naval Group France 9 33 Safran France 10 35 Saab Sweden 11 38 Babcock International Group United Kingdom 12 45 KNDS Trans-European 13 46 Dassault Aviation Group France 14 50 CEA France 15 51 Fincantieri Italy 16 57 Serco Group United Kingdom 17 59 Atomic Weapons Establishment United Kingdom 18 60 JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry Ukraine 19 64 PGZ Poland 20 66 Thyssengroup Germany Top 20 European arms-producing companies (SIPRI, 2023)

What does “arms revenue” mean?

SIPRI ranks companies by how much revenue they generate from military sales – not total the company's revenue.

Arms revenue includes: Sales of weapons, systems, and technologies developed specifically for military use. Military-specific services such as IT, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and operational support. Sales both to the domestic military and for export. Arms revenue excludes: Civilian goods like fuel, office equipment, general IT, uniforms, or boots