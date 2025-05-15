This overview focuses solely on factories located in Sweden, and only on revenue generated within the Swedish market. Why 2023? Simply because a large portion of the industry has yet to report full-year figures for 2024.

The hidden link in the industrial chain

Electronics manufacturing is often an overlooked part of the supply chain, yet it plays a vital role in sectors such as MedTech, GreenTech, defence, automotive, and telecommunications. Evertiq's overview of Sweden’s 15 largest EMS companies shows that 26 factories form the backbone of the country’s electronics production.

At the top of the list is Note, with four Swedish factories and a combined 2023 revenue of nearly SEK 2.37 billion from domestic operations. They are followed by Scanfil, Hanza, GPV Sweden, and Kitron – all with both Swedish and international presence, and clients ranging from global tech giants to leading industrial firms.

Geographic clusters – sparse in the North

Of these 26 factories, more than half are located in southern Sweden – especially in Västra Götaland, Skåne, and Östergötland. Svealand accounts for nine factories, while only four are found in Norrland.

Sweden has long had a strong industrial identity in areas such as automotive, telecom, forestry, food, energy, life science, IT, and advanced technology. This is clearly reflected in the positioning of its EMS providers. Among the manufacturers covered in this overview, we see recurring specialisation in sectors like: Automotive, MedTech, GreenTech, Communication, Industrial, Automation, Security & Defence, and Electrification.

A common denominator is that the Swedish EMS companies primarily serve local industry. It’s not volume that defines the market – it’s the ability to meet the demands of highly technical, often regulated and safety-critical segments.

Sweden in a broader perspective

According to in4ma, a research firm specialising in the EMS market, there are approximately 2,250 EMS companies across Europe. Their database lists a total of 74 EMS providers in Sweden – more than in any of the other Nordic countries. It’s worth noting, however, that each legal entity is counted separately in the statistics.

For those who attended Evertiq Expo Gothenburg, where in4ma presented on stage, the rapid growth of the Swedish EMS market over the past decade will come as no surprise. It was revealed there that the Swedish EMS sector had a total turnover of EUR 799 million in 2013 – a figure that reached EUR 1.319 billion in 2023. That corresponds to a growth of 65%.

This meant Sweden accounted for 2.3% of the total European EMS market in 2023 – but more than 40% of the Nordic market.

At the same time, the market remains highly concentrated. According to in4ma, the ten largest companies held 82.5% of the Swedish EMS market in 2023. Expanding to the top 20 brings the share to 90.8% – meaning the remaining Swedish EMS providers shared less than 10% of the total market.

Rank Company Electronics Factories 1 Note Herrljunga, Norrtälje, Lund, Torsby 2 Scanfil Malmö, Åtvidaberg 3 Hanza Årjäng (as well as Ronneby and Stockholm through Orbit One) 4 GPV Sweden Västerås 5 Kitron Jönköping 6 Inission Munkfors, Stockholm, Malmö, Borås 7 Sanmina SCI Örnsköldsvik 8 Rimaster Rimforsa 9 LEAB Lövånger, Uppsala, Fagersta 10 HPTronic Ljungby 11 DeltaNordic Sweden Örnsköldsvik (and one in Kungsängen since december 2023) 12 Norautron Vänersborg 13 Techsam Robertsfors 14 Propoint Kungsbacka 15 Frontside Mölnlycke Source: Annual reports via allabolag.se The biggest EMS companies in Sweden – Top 15 ranking

Evertiq presented the ranking of Sweden’s largest EMS providers on stage at Evertiq Expo Malmö on 15 May – offering a snapshot of the country’s electronics manufacturing landscape.