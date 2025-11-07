Evertiq Expo 2025: A season of records, insights, and growth
The 2025 Evertiq Expo season has concluded, marking another active year for the electronics and technology community. Spanning multiple cities and topics, the events drew strong attendance and covered a broad range of industry trends, from semiconductors and sustainability to security and emerging technologies.
The season saw notable turnout, with Tampere and Gothenburg setting new visitor records. These figures reflect the continued interest in networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across the European electronics sector.
A tour of innovation and insight
As the 2025 season of Evertiq Expo 2025 unfolded across Europe, the wider electronics industry continued to navigate a mix of cautious optimism and structural headwinds. While some sectors, such as defence and security, were running full steam ahead, others were struggling. Geopolitical tension and trade disputes kept companies on their toes. In other words, the industry is active and evolving, but the path ahead remains complex as ever, with growth potential tempered by competitive, geopolitical and regulatory challenges.
Each Expo had its own focus, highlighting different aspects of the European electronics landscape. Recaps for each Expo are available below:
- Sophia Antipolis, France – Evertiq Expo returns to Sophia Antipolis and sets new record
- Tampere, Finland – Evertiq Expo Tampere sets new visitor record for 2025
- Malmö, Sweden – Evertiq Expo Malmö – technology, tactics and the ecosystems of tomorrow
- Kraków, Poland – Uncertainty, security and the future of electronics – highlights from Evertiq Expo Kraków 2025
- Berlin, Germany – Sustainability and market dynamics at Evertiq Expo Berlin 2025
- Gothenburg, Sweden – Record attendance at Evertiq Expo Gothenburg 2025
- Warsaw, Poland – Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025 – Europe’s electronics community meets again
Across all locations, the mix of presentations, networking opportunities, and exhibitor showcases provided insights into current industry trends and challenges.
Back to the beginning – Lund
Evertiq Expo announced it will return to Lund, Sweden – the birthplace of the Expo – in 2026. With a tech ecosystem supported by Lund University, semiconductor companies, and research centers, the city will serve as the next stage for the event and its ongoing focus on industry collaboration and innovation.
Looking ahead to 2026
While the 2025 season has ended, planning for 2026 is already underway. The next season will include a new location in Zürich, Switzerland, alongside the returning expos in Tampere, Malmö, Cracow, Berlin, Gothenburg, Warsaw, and the upcoming Lund event. Full details for the 2026 schedule can be found here.