Evertiq Expo 2025: A season of records, insights, and growth

The season saw notable turnout, with Tampere and Gothenburg setting new visitor records. These figures reflect the continued interest in networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across the European electronics sector.

A tour of innovation and insight

As the 2025 season of Evertiq Expo 2025 unfolded across Europe, the wider electronics industry continued to navigate a mix of cautious optimism and structural headwinds. While some sectors, such as defence and security, were running full steam ahead, others were struggling. Geopolitical tension and trade disputes kept companies on their toes. In other words, the industry is active and evolving, but the path ahead remains complex as ever, with growth potential tempered by competitive, geopolitical and regulatory challenges.

Each Expo had its own focus, highlighting different aspects of the European electronics landscape. Recaps for each Expo are available below:

Across all locations, the mix of presentations, networking opportunities, and exhibitor showcases provided insights into current industry trends and challenges.

Back to the beginning – Lund

Evertiq Expo announced it will return to Lund, Sweden – the birthplace of the Expo – in 2026. With a tech ecosystem supported by Lund University, semiconductor companies, and research centers, the city will serve as the next stage for the event and its ongoing focus on industry collaboration and innovation.

Looking ahead to 2026

While the 2025 season has ended, planning for 2026 is already underway. The next season will include a new location in Zürich, Switzerland, alongside the returning expos in Tampere, Malmö, Cracow, Berlin, Gothenburg, Warsaw, and the upcoming Lund event. Full details for the 2026 schedule can be found here.