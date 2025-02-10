Evertiq Expo returns to Sophia Antipolis and sets new record

The expo brought together 25 exhibiting companies at the Mouratoglou Hotel & Resort, attracting 152 participants –a new record for Evertiq Expo in France – who actively engaged on the exhibition floor throughout the day.

Discussions on the floor spanned key industry challenges, from the evolving economic landscape and intensifying trade disputes to hurdles in scaling operations. While many companies conveyed optimism and confidence for 2025, lingering concerns included sluggish market growth and delays in order flows. Additionally, the fragile state of the European PCB industry remained a significant point of concern.

A French Silicon Valley vision – Sophia Antipolis

The event opened with a presentation from Pierre Servettaz, City Councilor of Mandelieu-La Napoule, and Marie Emmanuelle, Project Manager at Nodeus Solutions. They explored the vision of Pierre Laffite, who envisioned Sophia Antipolis as France’s answer to Silicon Valley. Their presentation highlighted the Kokoon-IA project, an initiative aimed at addressing the challenges of Europe’s aging population. The project utilises innovative IoT systems, including non-intrusive sensors and AI, to monitor the well-being of senior citizens.

Backed by local and European funding, including support from FantastIC, Nodeus Solutions gained recognition at CES Las Vegas 2022. The Kokoon-IA system, currently undergoing live trials in 40 homes, uses wearable-free sensors and AI to learn user habits, evolve over time, and detect early signs of vulnerability.

Semiconductors shaping the future of automotive

Despite sluggish global automotive market growth, the long-term outlook for semiconductor devices remains strong. Pierrick Boulay, Senior Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Group, projected that the number of semiconductor devices per car will rise from approximately 834 in 2023 to 1,106 by 2029. This growth is driven primarily by the increasing adoption of ADAS and vehicle electrification.

While the semiconductor supply has improved, it remains a challenge, with OEM strategies differing across regions and industry segments. To address the limitations of traditionally distributed systems, automakers are now centralising functions into fewer, more powerful Electronic Control Units (ECUs). This shift simplifies wiring and enhances performance but also introduces complexities in managing these advanced systems.

Inside the industry: unpacking the future with Evertiq

The intersection of politics, economics, and technology continues to shape the electronics industry. At the Expo, Dennis Dahlgren, Senior Editor at Evertiq, hosted an in-depth discussion with Pierrick Boulay of Yole Group. They explored key trends, challenges, and the future of the electronics industry, with a particular focus on the automotive sector. The conversation highlighted that while significant opportunities exist, they come with their share of challenges.

The Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis 2025 conference program also featured presentations from AKTANTIS, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics, Confidee, LPKF and Factronix.

































More photos from © Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis 2025 are available here.

Evertiq would like to thank all participants — both exhibitors and visitors — and welcome everyone back next year on March 5, 2026. For those eager to connect sooner, Evertiq will host several Expos across different countries throughout the year.