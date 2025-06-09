Sustainability and market dynamics at Evertiq Expo Berlin 2025

In total, the expo attracted a total of 387 participants exploring technology trends and discussing industry challenges.

Echoing the broader shift in the electronics sector, sustainability was a dominant theme throughout the expo. Exhibitors showcased technology and services aimed at reducing environmental impact. These discussions aligned closely with ongoing industry efforts to reduce waste and implement more responsible manufacturing processes across Europe. The push for greener electronics is no longer a niche interest but an essential part of how the industry develops products and manages manufacturing.

Industry leaders address a challenging market

A highlight of the event was the presentation by market experts Dieter Weiss from in4ma and Christoph Solka from the IPC on the current state of the European EMS industry. Their analysis revealed a dramatic decline of 2024, with European EMS production value dropping by 14% — the steepest decline in twenty years. This downturn was not confined to Europe; global EMS companies saw a 8.5% drop, underscoring a worldwide industry correction.

Weiss explained this trend as the negative part of the “bull-whip-effect” – which lasted into the first half of 2025 – where the “chip crisis” caused a surge in orders, now followed by a severe contraction that has persisted into 2025. Particularly hard-hit was Germany, where EMS business shrank by 17.8%, exacerbated by government policies that complicated industry recovery. The impact has been severe enough to force about 7% of smaller EMS companies out of business.

Despite this sobering outlook, Weiss offered a data-driven forecast identifying market segments poised for growth, providing critical insights for companies navigating the uncertain landscape.



Adding to this perspective, Dirk Stans Managing Partner at Eurocircuits, highlighted the deep fragmentation that currently hampers Europe’s electronics manufacturing landscape. He emphasised the urgent need for closer collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders – including manufacturers, suppliers and policymakers to create a more resilient industrial ecosystem.

Stans advocated for targeted investments, keeping public funds within the EU economy, creating a EU electronics raw a materials database to relieve administrative burden related to the new Green Deal, harmonising and simplifying existing standards.

He stressed that without a strategic and cohesive approach, Europe risks losing competitiveness and becoming overly dependent on foreign suppliers for critical components and technologies.

With Europe’s electronics industry at a critical juncture, Evertiq Expo Berlin 2025 offered both a reality check and a hopeful glimpse into the future. As the industry looks ahead, Evertiq invites everyone to continue this dialogue at upcoming expos across Europe.

And for those planning to return to Berlin next year — take note: the expo will be relocating from the Bunsen-Saal in Adlershof to a new venue, the TEC Event Campus in Siemensstadt on. We look forward to welcoming you there on June 18, 2026, as we continue to grow and evolve alongside Europe’s electronics industry. If you can’t wait that long, Evertiq Expo will be back after the summer in Gothenburg, Sweden on September 04, 2025 and in Warsaw on October 23, 2025.