Reduce, reuse and recycle at Evertiq Expo: the green electronics shift

At this year's Evertiq Expo in Berlin on June 5, 2025, several presentations will highlight how these principles are being put into practice — exploring how green initiatives can not only reduce waste, but also create new forms of value in electronics manufacturing.

Sustainable assembly and repair: preserving value and minimising waste

Jörg Nolte, Product Manager at KURTZ ERSA, underscores that sustainable business practices provide competitive advantages internationally, far beyond mere environmental responsibility. One important area is assembly repair, which preserves the value already created in electronic assemblies and reduces resource consumption by minimising electronic waste.

During Evertiq Expo Berlin, Nolte will highlight technologies used in assembly rework, focusing on gentle and controlled thermal processes for desoldering and soldering complex SMD components, contactless residual solder removal, and preparation of assemblies with fresh solder or flux. His session will also include real-life examples and tips for handling challenging cases, providing valuable insights for experts looking to improve repair success rates.

Digital collaboration: unlocking sustainability through smarter sourcing

OEM and EMS companies face unequal market conditions, high inventory levels, and volatile supply chains — all contributing to capital lock-up and increased environmental risk.

Fahir Veladzic, CEO and founder of Chipsconnect, will show how digital collaboration and peer-to-peer trading can ease these pressures. By improving transparency and enabling more efficient sourcing, companies can reduce waste, boost flexibility, and operate more sustainably.

From waste to resource: recycling with value in mind

Peter Kolbe, CEO of MPM Environment Intelligence, highlights the growing importance of proper e-waste management to prevent environmental damage caused by chemicals and heavy metals.

With regulations tightening across Europe and illegal waste exports under increased scrutiny, manufacturers face growing pressure to manage production waste responsibly. But beyond compliance, there is potential to turn waste streams into resource streams.

Kolbe will share practical examples of how PCB, EMS, and OEM companies can improve their recycling processes to create additional value.

Circular economy in action: best practices for environmental and economic gains

Tobias Patzig, CEO of Feinhütte Halsbrücke, will share examples demonstrating how EMS companies can integrate circular economy principles. Responsible raw material use not only protects ecosystems but also strengthens competitive positioning by reducing costs and supply chain dependencies.

Patzig’s presentation will illustrate how combining environmental and economic goals can position electronics manufacturers for a sustainable future.

Component reclaim – giving electronics a second life

In the circular economy, extending product lifecycles and promoting reuse are key strategies. One approach gaining traction in electronics manufacturing is component reclaim — recovering and requalifying parts that would otherwise be discarded. Andrea Nagel, Product Manager at Factronix, will highlight processes such as component recovery, laser reballing, retinning, and testing – all aimed at extending the life of components.

As regulatory pressure mounts and customers demand greener products, the electronics industry has both a responsibility and an opportunity. The shift toward circular practices is already well underway, with real-world solutions emerging across the supply chain.



That’s why this year’s Evertiq Expo Berlin is placing a spotlight on sustainability — showcasing innovations in repairability, recycling, and component reclaim that prove the three R’s are more than just guiding principles. They’re becoming essential strategies for building a resilient, profitable, and environmentally conscious electronics industry.