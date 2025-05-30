Dirk Stans on strengthening Europe’s electronics industry

From supply chain fragility and procurement inefficiencies to standardisation hurdles and increasing administrative burdens, Dirk Stans has not shied away from complex topics. Here are some of the core themes he’s explored in his articles.

Rebuilding industrial strenght and competence in Europe

In “The electronics market in Europe – what needs to happen”, Dirk Stans highlights the urgent need to rebuild Europe’s electronics manufacturing base. He points out how decades of outsourcing and fragmented supply chains have left the continent vulnerable to external shocks and geopolitical risks. Stans argues that Europe must invest in local production capabilities, develop skilled labour, enhance inte industry’s image and foster a “leveled playing field” to strengthen the competitiveness of European businesses – and at the same time contribute to an innovative and sustainable industrial sector. The article sets the stage by identifying the current weaknesses and emphasising the importance of resilience over mere cost-cutting.

Keeping public funds within the EU economy

In “Retain public funds within the EU economy”, Stans addresses the challenge of ensuring that EU-funded projects actually benefit European industry. He critiques the current system where public funds can end up supporting manufacturing outside Europe due to procurement policies that don’t prioritise local suppliers. To fix this, Stans proposes stricter guidelines that legally require public funds to stimulate regional economic growth and manufacturing capacity. This approach would not only strengthen the supply chain but also helps maintain jobs and expertise within Europe, making public investments more impactful.

Raw materials strategy for electronics manufacturing

In “The creation of an EU electronics raw materials database”, Dirk Stans highlights the unintended administrative burden that new Green Deal reporting requirements could place on electronics developers. Without a shared system, each company must gather identical materials and emissions data, leading to massive inefficiencies. His solution: a central EU database where manufacturers upload verified raw materials data for components and PCBs. Developers could then access this directly, cutting costs and duplication. A proven version already exists via IMEC-Leuven’s EDM group – showing that streamlined, practical compliance is well within reach.

The case for standardising standards

In “Standardising standards to support EU industry competitiveness”, Standardising standards to support EU industry competitiveness”, Dirk Stans addresses the complexities and financial burdens that the multitude of, sometimes, overlapping standards impose on European companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He proposes the formation of an expert group comprising industry and regulatory stakeholders to identify opportunities for harmonising and simplifying existing standards. This initiative aims to maintain quality and safety while reducing redundancy, thereby lowering compliance costs and enhancing the global competitiveness of EU industries.

Each article builds toward a larger vision: a more independent, competitive, and secure European electronics ecosystem. At Evertiq Expo Berlin, Dirk Stans will expand on this vision and present in detailed how Europe can move forward — from policy shifts to industry cooperation.