The creation of an EU electronics raw materials database

I propose the establishment of an EU Electronics Raw Materials Database to address the increasing administrative burdens associated with the Green Deal, while also promoting the digitalisation and automation of processes within the electronics industry. This proposal aligns with the European Commission’s stated goal of reducing administrative burdens by 25% and streamlining reporting requirements for companies across the EU.

Goals and Rationale

The primary goal of this proposal is to significantly reduce the administrative workload that will inevitably arise due to the reporting obligations imposed by the Green Deal. While the Green Deal’s environmental objectives are vital, without this database, I foresee a substantial increase in administrative complexity for electronics developers, resulting in an estimated 250% rise in associated reporting burdens. This would come at a considerable financial cost to the industry, far outweighing the intended benefits of the policy.

Currently, developers are required to document in great detail the raw materials used in their designs, ranging from electronic components to printed circuit boards (PCBs), and provide precise information on the CO2 impact of each component. Given the scale of this requirement and the number of developers involved across the EU, this task will involve hundreds of thousands of developers spending countless hours gathering data. With an estimated average hourly cost of EUR 50, the total expense could run into the billions annually, all with little added value.

Proposed Solution: Centralised Database

The solution I propose is straightforward. The detailed information that developers need to report already exists with the manufacturers of these electronic components and raw materials. Rather than tasking every developer with gathering this data individually, we should require manufacturers to register all relevant components and materials in a centralised EU electronics raw materials database. This digital database, defined and maintained by the EU, would serve as a single, standardised source of information for all developers. This would eliminate unnecessary duplication of effort, ensuring that all developers have access to accurate and comprehensive data while dramatically reducing the time and financial costs currently projected.

Feasibility and Implementation

This is not a speculative or complex undertaking. A similar database model has been in use for the past 15 years and is already being expanded to meet the detailed requirements of Green Deal reporting. The project is being overseen by the EDM group, a branch of IMEC-Leuven, with which we are closely involved. Key figures, such as Geert Willems, have been managing the development of this system, and many major companies are already using it for their component tracking. The groundwork is already laid, and the expansion of the database to meet Green Deal requirements can be implemented swiftly.

Convincing manufacturers to participate should not pose significant challenges. Manufacturers would naturally seek to have their products registered in this database, given that it represents a gateway to one of the world’s largest markets, the European Union. With the EU’s substantial influence, this proposal offers both a practical and strategic opportunity to enhance transparency and efficiency across the industry.

Additional Benefits

Beyond its immediate value in reducing administrative burdens, this database will offer several collateral advantages. It will provide EU developers and manufacturers with access to scientific tools for performing reliability assessments, first-pass yield calculations, and other essential analyses with minimal additional effort. This would not only raise the standards of EU manufacturing but also present the EU with a competitive advantage on the global stage.

Moreover, such a database would provide EU policymakers and administrators with unprecedented insights into the state of electronics within the Union. This knowledge could be leveraged to enhance the EU's negotiating power in global trade discussions. To my knowledge, no similar database exists elsewhere, making this a unique tool for the EU to lead by example in both sustainability and industrial transparency.

Costs and Timeframe

The costs involved in this proposal are minimal, given that much of the necessary infrastructure is already in place. The database can be integrated and expanded with relatively low financial investment, leveraging existing platforms. The timeframe for implementation is equally favourable, as the groundwork has already been laid by the EDM group and its partners.

In terms of potential savings, this initiative would save the electronics industry billions of Euros in avoided administrative costs, while adding immense value through streamlined processes and increased competitiveness.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the creation of an EU Electronics Raw Materials Database represents a highly efficient, cost-effective solution that directly addresses the challenges posed by Green Deal reporting.

It would enable the digitalisation of our industry, reduce administrative burdens by more than 25%, and provide policymakers with the data they need to make informed decisions.

The benefits are clear, and the implementation process is straightforward. I believe this is an initiative that both the industry and policymakers should support wholeheartedly.

I am confident that this proposal will contribute significantly to the success of the EU's environmental and economic objectives. Take this for what it is worth, but in my view, the time for action has long since arrived. Endless discussions without decisions are no longer an option.

Dirk Stans, Managing Partner at Eurocircuits, drives the group's sales and marketing strategy. With over 20 years of active engagement in FHI, the technology federation for Dutch-speaking regions, he has served as both branch and federation chairman. Passionate about European technological manufacturing, particularly electronics production, Dirk remains committed to strengthening the industry.

