Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025 – Europe’s electronics community meets again

A total of 1,246 participants from 564 companies attended, including 535 representatives from 159 exhibiting companies and 711 visitors from 405 different companies. The Evertiq team travelled from across Europe — from Gdańsk, Toruń, Stockholm, and The Hague — to deliver the event’s signature mix of a compact table-top exhibition and a focused conference program, providing a platform for product presentations, networking, and collaboration.



Inside the industry: The future of Polish technologies



The conference opened with an open conversation between Ewelina Bednarz, Global Content Manager at Evertiq, and Maciej J. Nowakowski, COO of the Polish Photonics Technology Platform (PPTF), about Poland’s position in the global technology race. They highlighted five promising technology domains — from photonics to next-generation semiconductors — illustrating real commercial potential and market opportunities. The conversation also addressed challenges of bringing new technologies to market, possibilities for industrial collaboration, and cases where companies must look abroad for customers.



European EMS market insights



Later in the day, Mareike Haass from in4ma and Christoph Solka from the Global Electronics Association presented an overview of the European EMS market. They analysed the sector after a challenging 2024 and the absence of growth forecasts for 2025, identifying areas where European EMS companies maintain an edge over Asian competitors.Other sessions covered topics including circular economy in electronics (Stefan Theil, Factronix), component obsolescence management (Jarosław Klofczyński, Rochester Electronics), EMC design (Dominik Kowalczyk, Dacpol), PCB cleanliness and reliability (Tomasz Pelc & Piotr Nowakowski, PB Technik), thermal materials for SiC applications (Marcin Mierzejewski, KERAFOL / Dacpol), edge-AI semiconductors (Amir Sherman, DEEPX), and PCB coating processes (Tomasz Antczak, Amtest).



Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025 demonstrated that the expo has evolved beyond a national meeting point into a platform for European and global companies seeking partnerships and insight into the region’s electronics industry. The next edition will take place on 22 October 2026 – make sure to be a part of it.