This year's Kraków event brought together 511 participants representing 237 companies. Among them were 372 visitors and 139 representatives from 40 exhibiting companies.

Key themes? Cybersecurity and geopolitical uncertainty

Uncertainty was the word heard most often in both the conference hall and exhibition floor. Trade tensions, dynamic regulatory shifts and geopolitical developments impacting supply chains have made planning for growth and investment increasingly difficult. At the same time, cybersecurity continues to grow in importance – not only as a technical issue, but also in terms of regulatory responsibility and social impact.

The panel discussion – a much-needed conversation

One of the standout moments of the conference was the panel discussion on cybersecurity in integrated electronic systems. Adam Lipiec (Łukasiewicz ITR), Piotr Siwek (ICsec / hub4industry) and Janusz Wasylew (Technosystem) discussed the limits of responsibility for system designers and integrators, the challenges of implementing EU standards, and the growing need for real collaboration between industry and the cybersecurity sector. Moderated by Ewelina Bednarz, the panel made it clear that the electronics sector is still not talking enough about digital risk – and that the need for these conversations is greater than ever.

A keynote that drew a crowd

Particularly well-attended was the keynote by Piotr Konieczny, CEO of Niebezpiecznik. His talk, “Everything Can Be Hacked”, was based on real-world case studies that demonstrated just how little it takes to break into even highly advanced systems. The Q&A session that followed extended well beyond the scheduled time, as attendees asked questions about specific issues in manufacturing, design and security implementation. It was one of those sessions that left a lasting impression.

Expert insights and hands-on workshops

The programme also featured talks by Dr. Łukasz Krzak (AGH University of Kraków, Embetech) on choosing the right communication networks for IoT systems, Würth Elektronik’s Jan Norder and Pascal Baranger on the RED and Cyber Resilience Act regulations, Tadeusz Asyngier (Tektronix | Tespol) on embedded system diagnostics, and Stefan Theil (Factronix) on component recovery. In parallel, a series of practical workshops took place: oscilloscope measurements (AM Technologies), mixed signal analysis (Tadeusz Asyngier), and the application of generative AI in embedded systems (Marcin Szymonek, Avnet Silica). These sessions provided not only valuable knowledge but also hands-on skills directly applicable to engineers’ day-to-day work.

A spotlight on young talent – the first-ever Evertiq Award in Kraków

For the first time in the history of Evertiq Expo Kraków, the Evertiq Award for Emerging Talent in Electronics was presented. The recipient was Miłosz Łagan from the AGH University of Kraków, who also presented the results of his thesis research. His presentation was praised not only for its technical depth but also for offering a fresh perspective on the challenges facing the next generation of engineers.

Strategic perspective to close the day

The conference concluded with a presentation by Evertiq’s Global Content Manager, Ewelina Bednarz, who unveiled a ranking of the Top 20 defence-sector companies in Europe. The talk addressed the question of which country currently serves as Europe’s shield. With defence technology gaining geopolitical significance, the role of the electronics sector – as a key enabler – once again came into sharp focus.

See you in 2026

Evertiq Expo Kraków 2025 proved that despite the uncertainty facing the industry, the need for in-person meetings, knowledge sharing, and open discussion is stronger than ever. Preparations for the next edition are already underway, with the hope that even more meaningful conversations and collaborative solutions will emerge in the year to come.

What’s changing? We’re excited to announce that Evertiq Expo is moving to a new venue steeped in history — CKF13 at Fabryczna 13 in Kraków.

See you on 7 May 2026 — registration is already open!