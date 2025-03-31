Evertiq Expo Tampere sets new visitor record for 2025

Record-breaking attendance

With 230 visitors from a total of 138 different companies, this year’s expo surpassed all previous attendance figures, demonstrating the growing interest in the Nordic electronics market and the value of in-person industry gatherings.

The expo featured a total of 71 exhibiting companies, allowing attendees to engage with suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers, fostering new business relationships and knowledge exchange.

Chips from the North – Finland's semiconductor roadmap

The expo also featured a diverse program with expert speakers addressing crucial topics shaping the electronics industry. Among the highlights were:

Joonas Mikkilä, Senior Advisor at Technology Industries of Finland, delivered a keynote presentation, focusing on Finland’s strategic initiatives to strengthen its semiconductor industry. He outlined how the country is positioning itself in the global market and the importance of fostering domestic innovation and production. Finland introduced the Chips from the North strategy in 2024, looking to triple industry revenue to EUR 5–6 billion by 2035 and create 15,000 new jobs.



The EU Digital Product Passport

Juhana Jaatinen, CEO of RoHS Management Oy, took the stage to discuss the EU Digital Product Passport. He detailed the regulatory framework, its impact on material compliance, and the necessary steps companies must take to prepare. His session provided clarity on a topic that is becoming increasingly relevant to manufacturers across Europe.



Cyber resilience in embedded systems

Willie Wiholm, Field Application Engineer at Tritech Solutions AB, spoke about the rising importance of cybersecurity in embedded and IoT devices. He discussed the impact of the EU's new Cyber Resilience Act, which introduces mandatory cybersecurity requirements for products with digital components, and the implications for embedded hardware, software, and company processes.

Supporting the future: The Evertiq Scholarship

A standout moment during the expo was the presentation of the second-ever Evertiq Scholarship, an initiative aimed at supporting young talent in the electronics industry. This year’s recipient, Leo Liikka, was recognised for his thesis on "Built-in testing in embedded systems software." The scholarship underscores Evertiq’s commitment to fostering the next generation of industry professionals.

Manufacturing in the North

Dennis Dahlgren, Senior Editor at Evertiq, examined the European manufacturing footprint of the top Nordic EMS providers. He focused on their key target sectors, highlighting similarities and differences between companies and countries.

Exhibitors and visitors exchanged perspectives on the current market situation, the impact of trade policies and tariffs, and the overall economic outlook. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, there was a shared sense of optimism for 2025. A recurring theme was the need for closer cooperation within Europe to strengthen the industry’s resilience and competitiveness.

Evertiq extends its gratitude to all speakers, exhibitors, and attendees who contributed to making this event a memorable one. See you at the next Evertiq Expo.