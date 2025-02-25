Finland's path to strengthen its semiconductor industry

There’s significant movement within the global semiconductor industry, and Europe is taking steps to strengthen its position. With the launch of the European Chips Act, there’s an opportunity for the continent to shape the future of chip production and development – and Finland aims to be part of that. In line with the EU’s vision, the country has introduced its Chips from the North strategy, which seeks to triple the semiconductor industry’s revenue and enhance Finland’s role in the global market.

But, a set of challenges lies ahead for Finland to address as it strives to realise its vision for the semiconductor industry.

“The primary challenges include a shortage of skilled talent, particularly at the doctoral level, difficulties in attracting and retaining international experts, a small domestic market, and limited capacity for scaling up semiconductor manufacturing,” Joonas Mikkilä, Senior Advisor at Technology Industries of Finland, explains to Evertiq.

On March 27, 2025, Joonas Mikkilä will be speaking at Evertiq Expo Tampere about the country's Chips from the North strategy.

Despite these challenges, Finland’s semiconductor industry has clear strengths. The country is home to over 90 companies in the sector and specialises in areas such as MEMS and sensors, photonics, quantum technologies, and chip design. According to Mikkilä, Finland’s societal stability, renewable energy resources, and strong research ecosystem provide a solid foundation for growth.

To address workforce shortages and strengthen its position in the global market, Finland has launched the Chips from the North strategy. Besides the goal to triple industry revenue to EUR 5–6 billion by 2035, it also looks to create 15,000 new jobs in the sector.

How will the Chips from the North strategy help Finland compete globally?

“The strategy positions Finland globally by focusing on specialized growth opportunities in chip design, MEMS and sensor technologies, photonics, quantum technologies, advanced materials, and process technologies, supported by significant R&D investment, enhanced collaboration between academia and industry, targeted workforce development, and attracting major manufacturing and design site investments,” Mikkilä explains.

Joonas Mikkilä believes that Finland’s niched expertise in areas like advanced photonics, quantum computing, MEMS sensors, and low-power chip design will allow the country to occupy crucial, high-value positions within the global semiconductor value chain. This expertise will boost Europe's technological capacity and enabling leadership in key emerging technologies over the next decade.

As semiconductor demand continues to grow and geopolitical tensions reshape supply chains, Finland’s ability to develop a skilled workforce and scale its industry will determine its long-term impact. Mikkilä’s presentation at Evertiq Expo will provide deeper insights into the nation’s strategy for overcoming these challenges.